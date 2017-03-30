Global Digital Publishing Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Report provides major statistics on the state of the industry & is valuable source of guidance & direction for companies & individuals interested in the market.PUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Digital Publishing market, analyzes and researches the Digital Publishing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Adobe
Aquafadas
Yudu
Magplus
Quark
Pagesuite
Xerox
Gallery Systems
Marcoa
Maned
Apple
Amazon
Google Play
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Digital Publishing can be split into
Digital Books
Digital Magazine
Digital Library
Directory Development
Market segment by Application, Digital Publishing can be split into
Scientific Publishing
Bookstore
Other
Table of Contents
Global Digital Publishing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Digital Publishing
1.1 Digital Publishing Market Overview
1.1.1 Digital Publishing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Digital Publishing Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Digital Publishing Market by Type
1.3.1 Digital Books
1.3.2 Digital Magazine
1.3.3 Digital Library
1.3.4 Directory Development
1.4 Digital Publishing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Scientific Publishing
1.4.2 Bookstore
1.4.3 Other
2 Global Digital Publishing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Digital Publishing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Adobe
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Aquafadas
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Yudu
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Magplus
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Quark
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Pagesuite
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Xerox
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Gallery Systems
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Marcoa
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Maned
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Digital Publishing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Apple
3.12 Amazon
3.13 Google Play
4 Global Digital Publishing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Digital Publishing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Digital Publishing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Digital Publishing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Publishing
5 United States Digital Publishing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Digital Publishing Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Digital Publishing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……Continued
