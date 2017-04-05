Global Mortar Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Mortar Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Mortar marketPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The Global Mortar Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Mortar market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The Global Mortar is expected to reach about 33281.6 M USD by 2022 from 27139.7 M USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.96% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.
The report provides a basic overview of the Mortar including definitions, classifications and industry chain structure.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Mortar development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies Mortar focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue, Gross Margin and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)
Materis (FR)
Sika (CH)
Henkel (FR)
Mapei (IT)
Sto (DE)
Ardex (DE)
BASF (DE)
Baumit (AT)
Bostik (FR)
Knauf (DE)
CBP (US)
Caparol (DE)
Cemex (US)
HB Fuller (US)
Quick-mix (DE)
Dryvit Systems (US)
Hanil Cement (KR)
AdePlast (IT)
Forbo (CH)
CPI Mortars (UK)
Grupo Puma (ES)
Other
Split by Type, the market can be divided into
Wet Mixed Mortar
Dry Mortar
Split by Application, the market can be divided into
Construction industry
Home decoration industry
Continued....
