Global 3DTV Machine Industry Segment By Applications, Product Type And Forecast To 2022
3D television (3DTV) is television that conveys depth perception to the viewer by employing techniques such as stereoscopic display, multi-view display, 2D-plus-depth, or any other form of 3D display. Most modern 3D television sets use an active shutter 3D system or a polarized 3D system, and some are auto stereoscopic without the need of glasses. 3DTV are to be discontinued in 2017 due to low consumer demand. LG and Sony were the last manufacturers to build the product.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the 3DTV in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Samsung
LG Corp
Sony Corp
Sharp Corp
Toshiba Corp
Vizio
Videocon Industries Ltd
Hisense
TCL
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Non-glass Free
Glass-Free
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Household
Commercial
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 3DTV Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Non-glass Free
1.2.2 Glass-Free
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Household
1.3.2 Commercial
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Samsung
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 3DTV Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Samsung 3DTV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 LG Corp
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 3DTV Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 LG Corp 3DTV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Sony Corp
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 3DTV Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Sony Corp 3DTV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Sharp Corp
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 3DTV Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Sharp Corp 3DTV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Toshiba Corp
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 3DTV Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Toshiba Corp 3DTV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
