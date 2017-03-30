Ammunition Global and United States Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis, Types and Forecast to 2022
Ammunition Market 2017 Global and United States Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the Ammunition market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Ammunition market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Ammunition market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ammunition. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Ammunition in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Ammunition market, including General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Remington Arms, Ruag Ammotec, Poongsan Corporation, Federal Premium Ammunition, Maxam, Hornady, MBI, Wolf Ammo, Fiocchi, Magtech, Tula, Winchester.
The On the basis of product, the Ammunition market is primarily split into
Bullets
Guns
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Household
Sports and Hunting
Defense
Others
