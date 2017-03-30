Food Container Market Trends, Consumption, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2022
Food Container Market by Type (Rigid and Flexible), by Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass), by Product, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
Food Containers have gained popularity over period of time due to the growth in the food & beverage industry. The transition from home-cooked food to processed convenience food has led to the increased demand for packaging containers. There has been a global increase in the number of working population due to which the average population has shifted from the traditional food habits to the new age packaged food. All the major food categories are available in the packaged, frozen or canned forms such as dairy products, meats, fruits, vegetables, drinks, etc.
Key Players
• Bemis Company Incorporated
• Berry Plastics Corporation
• Crown Holdings Incorporated
• Graham Packaging Company Incorporated
• Graphic Packaging Holding Company
• Ball Corporation
• Constar International Incorporated
• Anchor Glass Container Corporation
• Alcan Packaging Food Americas
• Associated Packaging Technologies
The market is majorly influenced by the properties of plastic. It is the most preferred material which is used as packaging by the manufacturers and consumers. The use of plastic ensures the durability of the packaging along with retention of the important minerals, nutrients and chemical properties of the product. This leads to the popularity of the material for packaging.
Furthermore the demand from the APAC regions is outpacing the demand from matured economies like Europe and North America. The positive economic changes and healthy economies of emerging nations have proved to be a potential market for packaged food industry. The regions has seen tremendous growth in terms of disposable income, improved lifestyles, urbanization, and inclined audience towards convenience food. The region demands hygienic food items with durable containers such as pouches, cans, bags, which don’t lose the nutrient content from the food or the taste.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global Food Container industry, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Food Container Market as type, material, product, and application. On the basis of type, it is segmented as rigid and flexible packaging. On the basis of material it is segmented as plastic, metal, paper & paperboard, glass, and others. On the basis of product it is segmented bags, pouches, containers and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as fruits & vegetables, meat products, dairy products, frozen items, candy & confections, and others.
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly application based. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on packaging across all industries. This is backed by the need for packaging that retains the product value and form. It is expected that the global food container market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. However the current challenge for the market is the increasing competition from emerging nations.
On the basis of material, plastic lead the market in all the major regions across the globe. The share is driven by the durability and cost effectiveness of the material. The material market is growing rapidly. The consumer wants the food items to be packaged in such a way that the food is safe to eat and retains all its properties. Also the lightweight plastic has gained popularity over the years by guaranteeing high convenience of the people.
On the basis of region, APAC takes the lead as fastest growing market, followed by North America, Europe. The region has seen an increased consumption of food container market due to the growing industrialization in the low cost Asian countries. The region has also seen a lot of investment in R&D towards the technological advancement in packaging industries
