Control Valve Market is expected to reach USD 10 Billion at a CAGR of 6% by 2022
Global Control Valves Market, by Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Globe Valve, Cryogenic Valve), by End-User, by Components - Forecast 2022
The global market for Control valve market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around ~6% during the period 2016 to 2022 and expected to grow at market size of USD ~10 billion in 2022.The Global Control valve market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.
The major factor that drives the growth of control valve market is growing investment in fluid handling system, increasing need of automation and rising industrial infrastructure projects among others. The major restraint of the control valve market is the lack of technical expertise among instrument engineers.
Key Players for Control Valve Market:
• Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany),
• Crane Co. (U.S.),
• Velan, Inc. (Canada),
• Pentair Limited (UK),
• Flowserve Corporation (U.S.),
• Dual Products Intl. Cc (South Africa),
• Metso Corporation (Finland),
• Samson AG (Germany),
• MIL Control Limited (India),
• IMI Plc. (UK) among others.
Segments for Control Valve Market:
Segmentation by Types:
• ball valve
• butterfly valve
• cryogenic valve
• globe valve among others
Segmentation by Components:
• positioners
• switches
• transducers
• actuators
• PC diagnostic software,
• pneumatic lock up systems among others.
Segmentation by End-Users:
• Oil & gas,
• chemicals,
• food & beverage,
• automotive,
• metal & mining
• pharmaceuticals among others.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:
“The growing demand of control valve in oil & gas sector followed by power generation industry is the key trend for the market growth. Other industry such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and chemical is showing high growth opportunity for control valve market.
Rising investment in automation by industries is driving the control valve market. Growing development of oil extraction infrastructure and increasing government concern & support towards heavy investment in the sector is supporting American & Asia-Pacific countries to develop strong profitable market of control valve system in the region.”
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Control Valve Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022”
Table of Content
1.Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Type
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Market Restraints
4 Executive Summary
5. Market Factor Analysis
Continue………
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Control Valve market, By Type
Table 2 Global Control Valve market, By Component
Table 3 Global Control Valve market, By End-User
Table 4 Global Control Valve market, By Regions
Table 5 North America Control Valve market, By Type
Continue……
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Type
Figure 2 Global Control Valve market: By Type (%)
Figure 3 Global Control Valve market: By Component (%)
Figure 4 Global Control Valve market: By End-User (%)
Figure 5 Global Control valve market: By Region
Continue………
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
