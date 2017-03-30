Global Bath Salts Market 2016: Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2022
Bath Salts Market Information- by type (Dead sea salt, Epsom salt, Himalayan bath salt, Bolivian salt) by form, by application and by Region - Forecast to 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
Globally, there has been increase in demand for bath salts due to its versatility in industrial use ranging from personal care to home care applications. Unique properties of bath salts including high concentrations when used with water that helps in relaxation of human body muscles are driving the demand for bath salts in aromatherapy sub-segment. Hence, global Bath Salts Market is expected to grow at CAGR over 2.7% post the year 2022.
Market Research Analysis:
Secondary data reveals that the bath salt sales is projected to grow more than 2.7% annually post the year 2022
The top 5 exporters of bath salts include China, Germany , Italy, Malaysia and Belgium
Inclusion of new aromas and ingredients is accelerating the growth of Bath salts market
The bath salt market is driven by factors such as demand from the end users market mainly from beauty care segment, mainly for the body spas owing to unique properties of salts used in aromatherapies which relaxes the human body muscles. Secondary research reveals that the use of bath salts has been increasing in treatment of arthritis. Increasing wider applications of bath salts across various industries will have a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.
Key Players
• Bathclin
• Watsons
• Jahwa
• Kneipp
• L'occitane
• Relachee
• Prettyvalley
• Genlese
• Clarins
• Borghese
• Kanebo
• Shiseido
• Camenae
• Skinhealthy
• Stenders
• Sak
Intended Audience
• Bath salts manufacturers
• Skin care, home care manufacturers
• Salts manufacturers
• Retailers, wholesalers
• E-commerce companies
• Traders, Importers and exporters
Market Segments
By Type
o Dead sea salt
o Epsom salt
o Himalayan bath salt
o Bolivian salt
By Form
o Granular
o Powder
o Coarse
By Application
o Beauty Care
o Health
o Wellness
o Aromatherapy
o Therapeutic
o Home Care
Regional Analysis
APAC mainly China dominates the bath salt market by more than 65% estimated share in the year 2016 followed by Europe accounting 35% estimated market share and is expected to grow over CAGR 0.98% by 2022. North America is an emerging market for bath salt with growing demand from the downstream markets including beauty care, health and wellness, aromatherapy, therapeutic, home care and others.
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure:
2 Research Methodologies
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porter’s five forces model
5 Global Bath salt Market, By Type
5.1 Introductions
5.1.1 Dead Sea Salt
5.1.2 Epsom Salt
5.1.3 Himalayn Salt
5.1.4 Bolivian Salt
5.1.5 Others
6 Global Bath Salt Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Granual
6.1.2 Powder
6.1.2 Coarse
7 Global Bath Salt Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Beauty care
7.1.2 Health and wellness
7.1.2.1 Aromatherapy
7.1.2.2 Therapeautic
7.13 Home care
7.1.4 Others
Continue……….
The report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global bath salts market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.
