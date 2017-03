Global Bath Salts Market 2016: Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2022

Bath Salts Market Research Methodology

Bath Salts Market Information- by type (Dead sea salt, Epsom salt, Himalayan bath salt, Bolivian salt) by form, by application and by Region - Forecast to 2022

Market HighlightsGlobally, there has been increase in demand for bath salts due to its versatility in industrial use ranging from personal care to home care applications. Unique properties of bath salts including high concentrations when used with water that helps in relaxation of human body muscles are driving the demand for bath salts in aromatherapy sub-segment. Hence, global Bath Salts Market is expected to grow at CAGR over 2.7% post the year 2022.Market Research Analysis:Secondary data reveals that the bath salt sales is projected to grow more than 2.7% annually post the year 2022The top 5 exporters of bath salts include China, Germany , Italy, Malaysia and BelgiumInclusion of new aromas and ingredients is accelerating the growth of Bath salts marketThe bath salt market is driven by factors such as demand from the end users market mainly from beauty care segment, mainly for the body spas owing to unique properties of salts used in aromatherapies which relaxes the human body muscles. Secondary research reveals that the use of bath salts has been increasing in treatment of arthritis. Increasing wider applications of bath salts across various industries will have a positive impact on the market growth in the coming years.Key Players• Bathclin• Watsons• Jahwa• Kneipp• L'occitane• Relachee• Prettyvalley• Genlese• Clarins• Borghese• Kanebo• Shiseido• Camenae• Skinhealthy• Stenders• SakRequest a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1789 Intended Audience• Bath salts manufacturers• Skin care, home care manufacturers• Salts manufacturers• Retailers, wholesalers• E-commerce companies• Traders, Importers and exportersMarket SegmentsBy Typeo Dead sea salto Epsom salto Himalayan bath salto Bolivian saltBy Formo Granularo Powdero CoarseBy Applicationo Beauty Careo Healtho Wellnesso Aromatherapyo Therapeutico Home CareRegional AnalysisAPAC mainly China dominates the bath salt market by more than 65% estimated share in the year 2016 followed by Europe accounting 35% estimated market share and is expected to grow over CAGR 0.98% by 2022. North America is an emerging market for bath salt with growing demand from the downstream markets including beauty care, health and wellness, aromatherapy, therapeutic, home care and others.Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bath-salts-market Table of Content1 Introduction1.1 Definition1.2 Scope of Study1.3 Research Objective1.4 Assumptions & Limitations1.5 Market Structure:2 Research Methodologies2.1 Research Process2.2 Primary Research2.3 Secondary Research3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4 Market Factor Analysis4.1 Porter's five forces model5 Global Bath salt Market, By Type5.1 Introductions5.1.1 Dead Sea Salt5.1.2 Epsom Salt5.1.3 Himalayn Salt5.1.4 Bolivian Salt5.1.5 Others6 Global Bath Salt Market, By Form6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Granual6.1.2 Powder6.1.2 Coarse7 Global Bath Salt Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Beauty care7.1.2 Health and wellness7.1.2.1 Aromatherapy7.1.2.2 Therapeautic7.13 Home care7.1.4 OthersContinue……….The report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global bath salts market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.Related ReportGlobal Caramel Market Information-by Ingredient (sugar (white, brown, cane or corn syrup), milk solids, and fat (butter, margarine or vegetable fat)), by Flavors (Vanilla, coffee, fruity, maple and buttery) by Application (confectionery, ice cream, syrup, pudding & desserts, beverage and others), and by Region - Forecast to 2022 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/caramel-market