FLM has been granted Myanmar Investment Commission approval for a USD 859 million, fibre optic network deployment.

FibreLink Myanmar has received its Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) investment permit clearing the path to the deployment of its world class fibre network.YANGON, MYANMAR, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FibreLink Myanmar (FLM) , a Myanmar licensed NFS (i) telecommunications operator, has received its Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) investment permit clearing the path to the deployment of FLM’s world class fibre network.
Following an exhaustive process by MIC, FLM believes that its investment approval was granted based on the importance and magnitude of the contributions FLM will make to the digital future of Myanmar and the impact on both the local and national economies and its people.
FLM was founded by a group of international executives with long in-depth experience of telecommunications networks, their financing and deployment together with experienced local partners. FLM was granted it’s NFS(i) license on 31st December, 2015 for the deployment and operation of a national Fibre Optic network, including last mile fixed and wireless solutions, offering a diverse range of services.
Fibrelink Myanmar Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fibrelink Myanmar Holdings Pte Limited, a Singapore registered holding company.
Speaking on behalf of FLM, Garry Stephen, CFO and John Htoon, Head of Government Relations, expressed their thanks to the MIC and the new Government of Myanmar for their belief in the project. “Bringing top quality management and international finance to Myanmar will help us roll out a strategic fibre backbone which will be important for the development of the country's newly established technology sector and the economy as a whole. Fibre is not just important to the consumer, it’s of strategic importance to deliver high volume quality broadband through a national and international “superhighway”. It will deliver the connectivity needed by all sectors amongst others banking, hospitality industry, government and telecom operators.”
