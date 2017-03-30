Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market is Expected to Reach USD 43 Billion by 2022
Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market, By Services (Assembly, Packaging, Testing), By Application (Electronics, IT, Automotive) - Forecast 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market is growing significantly. High development in the field of technology, need of efficient consumer electronic products, changing trends and high adoption automation into the manufacturing process are some of the key drivers for the market of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services.
Today, the semiconductor industry is more than of USD 400 billion and with the rise in the spending in investment in the in development of new products, the market will continue to show the positive growth rate in the coming picture. This is the main factor which is driving the market of semiconductor assembly and testing services whereas changing technological environment, government rules towards the use of ecofriendly environment and e-wastage is expected to hinder the market growth during forecast period.
The global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services market is expected to grow at USD ~43 billion by the end of year 2022 with ~5% of CAGR.
Market Players
• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)
• Amkor Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
• Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
• STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore)
• Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
• CORWIL Technology (U.S.)
• Chipbond Technology Corporation (U.S.)
• Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)
• GlobalFoundries (U.S.)
For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services into Services and Application. Services includes assembly, packaging and testing whereas the applications has been segmented as consumer electronics, IT, Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial among others.
Market Research Analysis:
Today, the market of semiconductor products is increasing at exponential rate. High consumption of products in the different regions is giving huge pressure on the OEMs. As the technology is growing, the average life cycle of products is decreasing due to the availability of substitutes. For the expansion and business growth, companies are adopting multiple business strategies including mergers and acquisition. In last five years, the R&D expense of companies has increased tremendously due to the increase in the revenue and growing competition. Market Research Future has predicted that Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services due to the rich presence of semiconductor manufacturing companies in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
Intended Audience:
• Technology Providers
• Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies
• Semiconductor Distributors
• Consumer Electronic Manufacturers
• Consumer Electronic Suppliers
• Research Institutes
• Government
