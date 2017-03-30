Leuprolide Acetate Market Analysis 2016-2027: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects
Global Leuprolide Acetate Market Analysis and Forecast by End User (Medical Institutions, Clinics, Hospitals) and Delivery (Injection, Depot, Vaidur) - 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Leuprorelin or Leuprolide Acetate is a GnRH analog promoted under the exchange names Lupron among others. Uses include the treatment of breast cancer and prostate cancer. It is on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines, the most important medication required in a fundamental wellbeing system.
Regional Analysis:
North America:
Increasing population of aged individuals in North America is one of the key factors which will drive the demand for Leuprolide Acetate Market in this region. Heavy investment in Research and development and development of new techniques has resulted in better care for the patients and understanding for the medical professionals.
Europe:
With Europe topping the list of number of individuals suffering of prone to prostate and breast cancer published by World Cancer Research fund the European market for Leuprolide Acetate market becomes very lucrative. Increasing number of cancer patients in Europe, and steady increase in the number of medical professionals in Europe significantly contributes to the growth of the Leuprolide Market.
Key Driver
Increasing number of cases of Prostate cancer among individuals specifically aged individuals and breast cancer among females has been a key market driver for the Global Leuprolide Market. Increasing use for the purpose of pedophilia treatment has also stemmed a certain amount of demand, among others application in veterinary treatment is another factor which adds to the growth of Leuprolide Acetate market.
Market Segment:
End Users
• Medical Institutions
• Clinics
• Hospitals
Delivery
• Injection( 4 weeks)
• Depot (3 to 6 months)
• Vaidur (implant- 12 months)
