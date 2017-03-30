Power Semiconductor Market Production, Revenue and Price Analysis by Regions, Manufacturers, Types & Applications, 2022
Power Semiconductors Market, by Material (Silicon carbide, GaN, Silicon), by Application (Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace,), by Component - Forecast 2022
The major growth driver of Power Semiconductor Market includes growth in renewable energy sectors such as wind and solar power generation, increasing urbanization especially in Asia-Pacific, growing consumer electronics market, and rise in domestic income in emerging market among others.
However, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Power Semiconductor Market.
Major Key Players
• Infineon technologies AG (Germany)
• Texas instruments Inc. (U.S.)
• ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)
• Qualcomm Inc.(U.S.)
• NXP semiconductor (Netherlands)
• Fairchild semiconductor (U.S.)
• Renesas electronic corporation (Japan)
• Broadcom limited (U.S.)
• Toshiba corporation (Japan)
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Industry News:
1) Infineon technologies has announced in August 2016 that it is going to supply security chips for the electronic access control to the Korean airports who are implementing CIPURSE based security for the public environment. CIPURSE is an open standard system based on advanced encryption standards which provides rapidly access solutions which are secure, interoperable and cost efficient.
2) ST Microelectronics has introduced a new product portfolio of wide creepage transistors with super junction MOSFET’s in the arcing resistant package in August, 2016. These transistors is ideal for power transistors commonly used in products such as television sets, PC’s among others
The report for Power Semiconductor market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Power Semiconductor Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022”
Objective of Power Semiconductor Market Study:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Power Semiconductor market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the Power Semiconductor Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, by materials, by application and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Power Semiconductor market.
Market Segments
Segmentation by Components:
• Diodes,
• Switching devices,
• Power integrated circuits,
• Thyristors, Power MOSFETs
• Rectifiers
Segmentation by Materials:
• Silicon,
• Silicon Carbide (Sic),
• Gallium Nitride (Gan),
• Gallium Arsenide
• Silicon Germanium
Segmentation by Application:
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics
• Military & Aerospace
• Industrial (Inverters, Wind/Solar Power Generation)
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
