Polyp Biopsy Market: Global Report Analysis, Size, Share, Segments, Volume, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2022
A polyp biopsy is a test that takes a sample of, or removes polyps (abnormal growths) for examination. Polyps are growths of tissue that may be attached by a pedicle. Polyps are commonly found in organs with many blood vessels. Such organs include the uterus, colon, and nose. Most polyps are benign but some polyps are malignant. The most common site of polyps is the colon. Usually polyps don’t cause any symptoms hence they go undetected most of the times. If polyp is detected in the body, it is likely that the biopsy is performed.
During which, a sample of tissue is removed and analyzed under a microscope. Polyps can develop in people of all ages but are most commonly discovered in adults over age 50. They are found especially in those who smoke, consume alcohol and are overweight. The market for polyp biopsy is booming.
Major Key players
• Angiotech, Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Carefusion Corporation
• Cigna
• C.R. Bard, Inc.
• Devicor Medical Products Inc.
• DTR Medical, Hologic, Inc.
• INRAD Inc.
• Olympus
The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of various segments including geographies, which consist of; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Out of all, North America accounts for the largest share in the market. In addition, Europe and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the polyp biopsy market, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructures are further spurring the demand of polyp biopsy in various regions.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: The market for polyp biopsy is growing rapidly and expected to continue its growth in near future. Rise in aging population, rise in the number of smokers, rising chances of breast/uterus cancer in women, high consumption of fat rich diet (junk food) leading to obesity are some of the key factors chiefly driving the growth of global polyp biopsy market. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Market Segments:
Segmentation by type
• Colonoscopy
• colposcopy-directed biopsy
• esophagogastroduodenoscopy
• laryngoscopy.
Segmentation by site of polyp
• Uterus
• Nose
• Sinuses
• colon
Segmentation by biopsy device
• Needle-Based Biopsy Guns
• Biopsy Needle
• Biopsy Forceps
Segmentation by end users
• Hospital
• Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Research Laboratories
