Global Organ-on-Chip (OOC) Market Research Report 2017-2020

Executive Summary
Organ-on-chips or organ-on-a-chips (OOCs) are microfluidic 3D cell culture devices that closely mimic the key physiological functions of body organs. These chips are usually transparent, flexible and about the size of a computer memory stick. An OOC is also referred to as a biomimetic microsystem or 3D microphysiologic platform or human disease and tissue models.
OOCs are one of the most exciting multidisciplinary areas of scientific research. They have the distinguishing characteristic of emulating the human micro environment in vitro, which is not possible by any other conventional in-vitro techniques. This unique feature of an OOC is the result of integrating biology with technology.
Scientific advances in cell biology, microfabrication and microfluidics have led to the development of OOCs. They are tiny chip-like structures with specific embedded cells. The combination of chip and cells in the presence of suitable conditions mimic the key functions of an organ in miniature formats outside the body.
Scope of the Report – This report covers OOCs manufactured by university spinoffs and others. It includes both organ models which are designed on typical chip-like structures and organ models which are designed on microfluidic micrometric plates.
Sections – The report contains nine sections: Introduction, product analysis, market characteristics and trends, market size, market drivers and restraints, funding landscape, competitor landscape, business model, customer analysis.
Introduction – This section gives a general overview of OOCs which signifies their importance especially in the pharmaceutical industry.
Product Analysis – This section gives an overview on the basic structure of an OOC and information on various techniques used for manufacturing these chips. Details about various organ specific models are also provided.
Market Characteristics and Trends – This section covers the OOC market description at an overall level and trends that are shaping this industry.
Market Drivers and Restraints – In this section analysis of the major factors that are driving the revenues of OOC and key limitations suppressing its market growth are discussed.
Market Size Analysis – In this section we examine the global market size for OOC, both historic and forecast, followed by a regional split. Detailed information on the market size of OOC in the USA is provided, along with organ-level and end-user segmentation.
Funding Landscape – This section covers information on the funds granted by government institutes or other organizations to either universities or companies for research and development of OOC devices.
Competitive Landscape – This section considers key competitors in the OOC market along with the level of competition amongst them. Company profiles of key competitors and potential future players are provided, followed by information on average pricing of OOCs.
Business Model – This section describes the business model of a typical OOC company.
Customer Analysis – This section outlines the view of OOCs taken by current and potential end users, especially within the pharmaceutical industry. This is followed by information on current unmet needs in the OOC market.
