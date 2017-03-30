Retail Cloud Market has been valued at USD 30 billion by growing with 21% of CAGR during 2016 to 2022
Global Retail Cloud Market, By Type (Solution, Service), By Service Model (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service,), By Deployment - Forecast 2022
Software which is typically installed on PC type computers or more recently delivered via the internet. This software was delivered via physical data storage media sold to end consumer earlier. The software is typically sold under restricted licenses such as EULAs or in the case of cloud-based software sold as Software-as-a-Service model.
The key drivers contributing to the growth of retail cloud market are rapid adoption of smartphones, need for compliance & collaboration and shift to omni-channel experience
However, the growing concerns regarding data security and privacy are the major restraints hampering the growth of the market.
Also, mobile POS, internet of things and click & collect programs are expected to drive the retail cloud market in the future. Whereas, changing consumer preferences, reluctant of consumer’s to adopt cloud can act as barriers for the overall growth of the market.
Major Key Players
• Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.),
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.),
• SAP SE (Wurttemberg, Germany),
• IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.),
• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.),
• Computer Sciences Corporation (Virginia, U.S.),
• Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan),
• Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.),
• Epicor Software Corporation (Texas, U.S.),
• JDA Software group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.),
• Syntel Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)
Intended Audience
• Retail cloud Manufacturers
• Distributors
• Research firms
• Consultancy firms
• Software Developers
• Vendors
• Semiconductor Manufacturers
• Stakeholders
• End-user sectors
• Research organizations
Retail software is computer software typically installed on PC type computers or laptops via the Internet (also known as cloud-based). Traditionally this software was delivered via physical data storage media sold to end consumer but very few companies still provide their software using physical media. The software is sold under various restricted licenses or in the case of cloud-based software sold as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.
Rapid adoption of smartphones, need for compliance & collaboration and shift to omni-channel experience are driving the retail cloud market. However, the growing concerns regarding data security and privacy are hindering the overall growth of the market.
Also, mobile PoS, internet of things and click & collect programs are expected to drive the retail cloud market in the future. Whereas, changing consumer preferences, reluctant of consumer's to adopt cloud can act as barriers for the overall growth of the market.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Retail Cloud Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.
According to Market Research Future Analysis, on the basis of type, service, deployment and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into solution, service.
On the basis of service, the market can be segmented as software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service.
On the basis of deployment the market can be segmented public, private, hybrid. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
Out of this type, solutions accounted for the largest market share because it offers lowered risks, reduced complexity, and rising return on investment.
By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, North-America accounted for the largest market share because organizations are shifting towards cloud-based solutions and services with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies
Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 especially in countries such as China and India countries because they are investing huge amount of money to adopt new technologies.
Brief TOC
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Network Solution
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 2 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY SERVICE
TABLE 3 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT
TABLE 4 GLOBAL RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA RETAIL CLOUD MARKET, BY TYPE
Continued….
