Commercial Airport Lighting Market to Witness a CAGR of 8% from 2016 to 2021: Industry Application, Trends and Forecast
Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Application (Airside Lighting, Terminal Lighting, and Landside Lighting) and by Geography - Forecast To 2021
Market Forecast and Highlights
Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing air passenger traffic, investments on airport modernization and upgradation, and increased demand for passenger and aircraft safety.
As per the MRFR analysis, integration of airfield LED light fixtures, cost associated with lighting systems, and inconvenience caused due to improper visibility caused by LEDs installed at runways.
Adoption of solar LED lights to power runway, taxiway, and terminal lights, and evolution of technologies to monitor airfield lighting systems are the emerging trends, which would impact the market in the forecast period.
Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market Key Players
Some of the key players in the Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market are:
• Abacus Lighting
• ATG airports limited
• Honeywell
• Siemens AG
• Vosla Gmbh
• ADB Airfield Solutions
• Avlite Systems
• Carmanah Technologies Corp.
• Crouse-Hinds
• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
Access the market data and information presented through data tables and figures spread 103 pages of the project report “Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market Research Report”
Target Audience
• Airport Lighting Contractors
• System / Equipment Suppliers
• Government Bodies
• Airports
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Regional and Country Analysis of Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market
As per the MRFR analysis, the EMEA region will continue its dominance in the forecast period, to grow at a CAGR of 8%. Whereas, APAC and Americas will significantly grow at a CAGR of 12% respectively during the forecast period.
The report also covers country level analysis:
Americas (North & Latin)
• US
• Canada
• Brazil
Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Europe
Asia – Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia/New Zealand
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Kuwait
• Israel
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
