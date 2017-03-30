Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market to Witness a Steady Growth Rate of around 5% Annually during 2016-2021
Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Simulator Type (Flight Training Devices (FTD)), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Region -2021
Forecast and Drivers for Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market
Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. The key driving factors are cost effective & ecofriendly simulation training, growing aircraft fleets, and high demand for simulator and type rated pilots.
As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are high installation/setup cost of simulator, and absence of qualified simulator instructors.
Market Key Players in Market
Some of the key players in the Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market are:
• CAE
• FlightSafety International
• Rockwell Collins, L-3 Communications
• Lockheed Martin
• Thales Training
• Frasca, Indra Sistemas
• Diamond Visionics LLC
• Vector Training Systems
Market Segmentation:
• Segmentation by Simulator Type: Flight Training Devices (FTD), Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTD) and others.
• Segmentation by Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing among others.
• Segmentation by Region: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
Access the market data and information presented through over 60 tables and figures spread 103 pages of the project report “Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Report – Forecast 2016-2021”
