3D Integrated Circuit (3D IC) Market Estimated to Reach USD 10 Billion Revenue by 2022
Global 3D Integrated Circuit Market, by Application (Medical, Military), by Component (Sensors), by 3D Technology (System Integration) - Forecast to 2022
Market Forecast
Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on 3D IC Market. Global 3D IC Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around ~17% during the period 2016 to 2022 and expected to grow at market size of USD ~10 billion in 2022.
Key Industry Insights:
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future team said: “Growing need of ICs in industrial application is the key trend for this market. Due to high adoption of ICs by military & aerospace and consumer electronics sector, manufacturing industries are investing more in the market in developing high-performer 3D ICs to serve the growing demand and therefore, Asia-pacific countries are taking many initiatives to build strong market of 3D IC in the region “According to the report, increasing demand for ICs for industrial application in North-America is raising 3D IC market in this region. Further, the report states lack of technical expertise and high unit cost is a challenge to the market growth.
Market Highlights:
The Global 3D IC Market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in upcoming years.
The increasing demand for 3D ICs with features of high-storage capacity and low power consumption is driving the growth this market. Many industries such as Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., ST microelectronics and Xilinx, Inc. among others is making innovative development in the field of 3D IC and thereby providing their services to the end-consumers.
Key Players in Global 3D Integrated Circuit Market:
The major participants of this market are
• Intel Corporation (U.S.)
• Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)
• Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.)
• Amcor Technologies (U.S.)
• Tezzaron semiconductor Corporation (U.S.)
• Statschip PAC, Ltd. (Singapore)
• Monolithic 3D Inc. (U.S.)
Access the market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “3D IC Market Research Report”
3D IC Market Segmentation:
The 3D IC can be segmented by Technology, by Component, by Product and by Applications. By Technology, 3D IC market is segmented into 3D wafer-level packaging, 2.5 & 3D interposer based integration, 3D stacked ICs, monolithic 3D ICs, 3D heterogeneous integration, and 3D system integration technology. These techniques are applied to build an integrated circuit along with Components such as silicon vias, glass vias, interposer and wafers. These integrated chips are then used to produce products such as sensors, LEDs, MEMS to deliver high-end computing performance to military & aerospace sector, automotive sector, consumer electronics and communication industries.
Market Research Analysis:
The growing semiconductor industry is creating opportunities to produce high-end microelectronic products such as sensors, MEMS, LEDs, Memory chips or power and analog devices which would give efficient performance with low power consumption. The growing consumer market especially of smartphones and other gaming devices is also fuelling the market of 3D ICs.
However, high unit cost due to slowly maturing ecosystem and educating system level engineers, about the benefits of designing 3D ICs is the current challenges which also hampering the market growth.
