Roofing Market is cross USD 150 Billion By 2022 - Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, IKO Industries and IKO Industries
Global Roofing Market Information by roofing (Bituminous/Asphalt, Elastomeric, Metal, Tile, Built-up, and others), by application and Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights
Roofing is used extensively in the outer layers of the building & construction. The increased importance of roofing can be owed to the increased aesthetic values and the availability of various roofing products. Today, the roof can match any architectural style and are designed to match the durability and energy saving practices.
The availability of roofing products in many variants and range across the globe has definitely fueled the popularity of these. Additionally the advancement of technology in the same has enabled the average population to purchase cost effective and durable roofing solutions.
Key Players
• Atlas Roofing Corporation
• Owens Corning
• Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
• CertainTeed Corporation
• Braas Monier Building Group Services GmbH
• GAF
• Johns Manville
• IKO Industries Ltd.
• Firestone Building Products Company
• TAMKO Building Products Inc.
Market Research Analysis:
The market is highly application based. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on energy saving and eco-friendly roofing systems. This is backed by the need to install a durable and long lasting roofing type. It is expected that the global roofing market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. However the current challenge for the market is the emphasis of eco-friendly roofing systems which is killing the market for traditional roofs.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the Global Roofing Market industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global roofing market as roofing products and application. On the basis of roofing products it is segmented as bituminous/asphalt, elastomeric, metal, tile, built-up, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial and others.
Target Audience
• Manufactures
• Raw Materials Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
3 Market Research Methodology
4 Market Landscape
5 Industry Overview of Global Roofing Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact analysis
7. Global Roofing Market by Region
8. Global Roofing Market by Material
9. Global Roofing Market by Application
10. Company Profiles
Continued….
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 118 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Roofing Market Information from 2014 to 2022"
List of Table
Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)
Table 2 Global Roofing Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 3 Global Roofing Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (Kt)
Table 4 North America Global Roofing Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 5 Europe Global Roofing Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 6 Asia-Pacific Global Roofing Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 7 RoW Global Roofing Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 8 Global Roofing for Material: By Regions, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Continued….
List of Figure
FIGURE 1Global Roofing Market Segmentation
FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology
FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Roofing Market
FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Roofing Market
FIGURE 5 Share of Global Roofing Market In 2014, By Country (In %)
FIGURE 6 Global Roofing Market, 2015-2022, (USD Billion)
FIGURE 7 Sub-Segments of Global Roofing Market
FIGURE 8 Global Roofing Market Size By Roofing Product
FIGURE 9 Share Of Bituminous/Asphalt in Global Roofing Industry, 2012 To 2022
FIGURE 10 Share Of Elastomeric In Global Roofing Industry, 2012 To 2022
Continued….
Regional Analysis of Global Roofing Market
APAC is the largest and fastest growing market for roofing, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the increased repairing and remodelling works along with construction of new residential and commercial buildings that demands roofing materials and chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region.
