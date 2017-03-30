There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,643 in the last 365 days.

Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 6.91% And Forecast To 2021

Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates

Global Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021

Global Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market

Functional powder drink concentrates contain vitamins, herbs, pre- and probiotic live bacteria, yeasts, non-digestible fiber, and various amino acids. These concentrates constitute a segment of non-alcoholic beverages, and are formulated to improve digestion, boost immunity, boost energy and stamina, promote health functions (for example, the health of the heart, bones, and joints), and provide a feeling of satiation. These products are also convenient and can be consumed on-the-go. These two aspects have a vital role in influencing consumers' purchase decisions.

The analysts forecast the global functional powder drinks concentrates market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional powder drinks concentrates market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of functional powder drinks concentrates.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The Global Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Mondelēz International
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Sqwincher

Other prominent vendors
• Ajinomoto
• Fonterra
• GlaxoSmithKline
• T.C. Pharma
• WhiteWave Foods

Market driver
• Health-related benefits of functional drinks
Market challenge
• Skepticism regarding the efficiency of functional powder drink concentrates
Market trend
• Advertising targeted at young video gamers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape • Market overview
• Global functional food and beverages market
• Global functional powder drink concentrates market
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global functional powder drink concentrates (with added sugar) market
• Global sugar-free functional powder drink concentrates market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in the Americas
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in EMEA
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in the US
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in the UK
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in Germany
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in Japan

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 12: Market trends
• Health and wellness trend
• Increasing focus on enhancing brand identity
• Advertising targeted at young video gamers

PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Mondelēz International
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Sqwincher
• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

