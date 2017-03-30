Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 6.91% And Forecast To 2021
Functional powder drink concentrates contain vitamins, herbs, pre- and probiotic live bacteria, yeasts, non-digestible fiber, and various amino acids. These concentrates constitute a segment of non-alcoholic beverages, and are formulated to improve digestion, boost immunity, boost energy and stamina, promote health functions (for example, the health of the heart, bones, and joints), and provide a feeling of satiation. These products are also convenient and can be consumed on-the-go. These two aspects have a vital role in influencing consumers' purchase decisions.
The analysts forecast the global functional powder drinks concentrates market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional powder drinks concentrates market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of functional powder drinks concentrates.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Functional Powder Drinks Concentrates Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Mondelēz International
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Sqwincher
Other prominent vendors
• Ajinomoto
• Fonterra
• GlaxoSmithKline
• T.C. Pharma
• WhiteWave Foods
Market driver
• Health-related benefits of functional drinks
Market challenge
• Skepticism regarding the efficiency of functional powder drink concentrates
Market trend
• Advertising targeted at young video gamers
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape • Market overview
• Global functional food and beverages market
• Global functional powder drink concentrates market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global functional powder drink concentrates (with added sugar) market
• Global sugar-free functional powder drink concentrates market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in the Americas
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in EMEA
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in the US
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in the UK
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in Germany
• Functional powder drink concentrates market in Japan
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Health and wellness trend
• Increasing focus on enhancing brand identity
• Advertising targeted at young video gamers
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Mondelēz International
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Sqwincher
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
