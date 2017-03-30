Power Transmission Cables Market is Expected to Growth at a CAGR Of 6% by 2022
Global Power Transmission cables Information Report by Installation, by Voltage, by Users and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in more than hundred pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Power Transmission Cables Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022"
Market Highlights:
Power Transmission Cables are the fundamental part of Power transmission infrastructure. Rising inclusion of renewable power resources, high quality and uninterrupted electricity, upgradation of aging grid infrastructure result in the growth of the power transmission cables market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are the major factors in the Global Power Transmission Cables Market.
Asia Pacific held the largest share within the Power Transmission cables market, and is expected to retain its majority by 2022. This region is expected to be fastest growing market for power transmission cables. China and India are the main drivers for the growth in Asia Pacific region. North America was the second largest market for power transmission cables in 2014. Hugh investments in power transmission infrastructure by Saudi Arabia and others countries are expected to drive the market in the Middle East. Middle East is expected to be second fastest growing market for transmission cables.
Market Segmentation:
Installation:
• Overhead
• Underground
• Submarine
Voltage:
• High
• Medium
Users:
• Utility
• Industrial
Region:
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin and Central America
Key Players of Power Transmission Cables Market:
• General Cable Technologies Corp.
• Southwire Co. LLC
• Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd.
• KEC International Ltd.
• Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
• Nexans S.A.
• Prysmian S.p.A.
• Shandong DingChang Tower Co. Ltd.
• Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global Power Transmission Cables industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin and Central America. The scope of the study segments the global Power Transmission Cables market based on services into Installation, voltage, and Users.
