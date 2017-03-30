Automotive Steering System Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% - Mitsubishi Electric and Nexteer Automotive
Automotive Steering System Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of about 6% from 2016 to 2022
Steering is the connection point between car and driver. It plays a key role in the vehicle’s personality and performance. Increasing demand for driving comfort & fuel efficient vehicle from the consumers are the primary driving factors of the Automotive steering system market. In addition, factors such as increasing vehicle production globally are also the driving factor for the Automotive steering system market. However high cost of system, restraint the automotive steering system market and is expected to register a significant growth of 6% in the next six years.
Key Players
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
• TRW Automotive Holdings (U.S.)
• Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd. (India)
• JTEKT Corporation (Japan)
• Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Gmbh (Germany)
• Nexteer Automotive (U.S.)
• China Automotive System Inc. (China)
• Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Aktiengesellschaft (U.S.).
Scope of the report
This study provides an overview of the Automotive Steering Systems Market industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Automotive steering system market based on Vehicle Type, Steering System, Components, & End market.
Table of Content
1. Report Prologue
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Drivers & Opportunities
4.2. Challenges & Restraints
5. Automotive Steering System Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Commercial Vehicle
5.3. Passenger Vehicle
6. Automotive Steering System Market, By Steering System
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Manual
6.3. Electrically Powered
6.4. Electro-Hydraulic Powered
6.5. Hydraulic Powered
7. Automotive Steering System Market, By Components
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hydraulic Pump
7.3. Steering Sensor & Column
7.4. Electric Motor
8. Automotive Steering System Market, By End Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Oem
8.3. Aftermarket
9. Automotive Steering System Market, By Region
10. Company Landscape
Continued….
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Automotive Steering System Market Snapshot
Table 2 Drivers for the Market
Table 3 Restraints for the Market
Table 4 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Vehicle Type, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 5 Commercial Vehicles: Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region,
Table 6 Passenger Vehicles: Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region, 2022
Table 7 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Steering System, 2022 (Usd Million)
Table 8 Manual: Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region, 2022 (Usd Million)
Continued….
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread in 100 pages of the report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Automotive steering system Market Information- Global Forecast to 2022"
List of Figure
Figure 1 Research Methodology
Figure 2 Impact Analysis: Drivers and Restraints
Figure 3 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Vehicle Type, 2022 (Usd Million)
Figure 4 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Steering System, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)
Figure 5 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Components, 2022 (Usd Million)
Figure 6 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By End Market, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)
Figure 7 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)
Continued….
Regional Analysis
European region hold the largest market share in Automotive Steering Systems market, due to the rising production of technologically advanced vehicle. This region will witness slow growth in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region will show the fastest growth in forecast period because increasing automotive manufacturing activities and increasing eco-friendly initiatives in this region will increase the Automotive steering system market.
