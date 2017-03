Automotive Steering System Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% - Mitsubishi Electric and Nexteer Automotive

Automotive Steering System Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of about 6% from 2016 to 2022

Major Key Players : Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), TRW Automotive Holdings (U.S.), Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd. (India), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Gmbh” — Market Research Future

Market HighlightsSteering is the connection point between car and driver. It plays a key role in the vehicle's personality and performance. Increasing demand for driving comfort & fuel efficient vehicle from the consumers are the primary driving factors of the Automotive steering system market. In addition, factors such as increasing vehicle production globally are also the driving factor for the Automotive steering system market. However high cost of system, restraint the automotive steering system market and is expected to register a significant growth of 6% in the next six years.Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1814 Key Players• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)• TRW Automotive Holdings (U.S.)• Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd. (India)• JTEKT Corporation (Japan)• Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Gmbh (Germany)• Nexteer Automotive (U.S.)• China Automotive System Inc. (China)• Thyssenkrupp Presta AG Aktiengesellschaft (U.S.).Scope of the reportThis study provides an overview of the Automotive Steering Systems Market industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Automotive steering system market based on Vehicle Type, Steering System, Components, & End market.Table of Content1. Report Prologue2. Introduction3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics4.1. Drivers & Opportunities4.2. Challenges & Restraints5. Automotive Steering System Market, By Vehicle Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Commercial Vehicle5.3. Passenger Vehicle6. Automotive Steering System Market, By Steering System6.1. Introduction6.2. Manual6.3. Electrically Powered6.4. Electro-Hydraulic Powered6.5. Hydraulic Powered7. Automotive Steering System Market, By Components7.1. Introduction7.2. Hydraulic Pump7.3. Steering Sensor & Column7.4. Electric Motor8. Automotive Steering System Market, By End Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Oem8.3. Aftermarket9. Automotive Steering System Market, By Region10. Company LandscapeContinued….Browse full ASS Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-steering-systems-market List of TablesTable 1 Global Automotive Steering System Market SnapshotTable 2 Drivers for the MarketTable 3 Restraints for the MarketTable 4 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Vehicle Type, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)Table 5 Commercial Vehicles: Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region,Table 6 Passenger Vehicles: Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region, 2022Table 7 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Steering System, 2022 (Usd Million)Table 8 Manual: Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region, 2022 (Usd Million)Continued….Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread in 100 pages of the report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on " Automotive steering system Market Information- Global Forecast to 2022" List of FigureFigure 1 Research MethodologyFigure 2 Impact Analysis: Drivers and RestraintsFigure 3 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Vehicle Type, 2022 (Usd Million)Figure 4 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Steering System, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)Figure 5 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Components, 2022 (Usd Million)Figure 6 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By End Market, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)Figure 7 Automotive Steering Systems Market, By Region, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)Continued….Regional AnalysisEuropean region hold the largest market share in Automotive Steering Systems market, due to the rising production of technologically advanced vehicle. This region will witness slow growth in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region will show the fastest growth in forecast period because increasing automotive manufacturing activities and increasing eco-friendly initiatives in this region will increase the Automotive steering system market.