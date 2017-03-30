Global Chloromethane Market is Expected to Reach USD 2171.6 Million by 2022

Chloromethane market is set for a potential growth and is expected to reach USD ~2171.6 million by 2022, and is expected to grow at ~4.63% CAGR during 2016-2022

Major Key Players - Dow Chemical Company (U.S), Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (India), Alfa Aesar (U.S), Akzonobel N.V.(Europe), Solvay SA (Europe), INEOS Group” — Market Research Future