Global Chloromethane Market is Expected to Reach USD 2171.6 Million by 2022
Chloromethane market is set for a potential growth and is expected to reach USD ~2171.6 million by 2022, and is expected to grow at ~4.63% CAGR during 2016-2022
Market Highlights
Chloromethane also known as methyl chloride belongs to organic chemical compound called as halo alkanes. Owing to high flammability toxic gas, chloromethane is colorless and slightly possess sweet odor. Chloromethane synthesized by chemical reaction of hydrogen chloride and methanol. Naturally, chloromethane is produced by effect of sunlight on biomass and chlorine present in sea form. Traditionally, chloromethane was used as refrigerant but was banned in consumer goods owing to its high toxicity level.
The global chloromethane market witnessed a significant growth on account of increasing demand as chemical intermediate in formation of its derivatives such as methylene chloride, carbon tetrachloride and chloroform. Chloromethane is widely used in production of silicone polymer and butyl rubber.
Application industry Analysis:
Major application segment of chloromethane is silicone industry owing to its diverse applications such as automotive, personal care and electronic industry. Growing automobile and pharmaceutical industry, contributes to large application of silicone polymer which enables the growth of chloromethane market. However, owing to high flammability and toxicity of chloromethane has caused concern regarding health issues. Thus, growing government regulations regarding environmental issues can hamper the further growth of chloromethane market. Growing applications such as utility in petrol refining, drug manufacturing for local anesthetic, plastic manufacturing for binding purpose has augmented overall growth of chloromethane market.
Key Player
• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S)
• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (India)
• Alfa Aesar (U.S)
• Akzonobel N.V.(Europe)
• Solvay SA (Europe)
• INEOS Group (Europe)
• Tokuyana Corporation (Japan)
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Occidental Chemical Corporation (U.S.)
Segmentation:
By Types - Methylene Chloride, Methyl Chloride, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloroform
By Application - Pharmaceuticals, Silicone polymers, Agrochemicals, Chemical intermediate, Personal-care, Medical, Others
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
Taste the Market Data and Market Information Presented Through More Than 30 Market Data Tables and Figures Spread Over 110 Numbers of Pages Of The Project Report. Avail The In-Depth Table Of Content TOC & Market Synopsis On “The Interconnects And Passive Components Market Research Report -Forecast To 2022”.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific contributes largest market share in chloromethane market. China consumes largest market share of more than 45% owing to growing demand from application industries such as pharmaceuticals, automobile and silicone polymer industry. The report estimates the size of the Chloromethane market, both in terms of volume and value. China expected significant growth in Asia Pacific market owing to high quality product supply of silicone. Other regions like India, Indonesia and Brazil are expected to drive the demand owing to relaxed regulations by government in setting up industries and producing large amounts of products to meet growing population demand.
List of Tables
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
3 Market Research Methodologies
5 Industry Overview of Global Chloromethane Market
6 Market Trends
7. Global Chloromethane Market by Region
8. Global Chloromethane Market by Types
8.1 Methylene Chloride
8.2 Methyl Chloride
8.3 Carbon Tetrachloride
8.4 Chloroform
9. Global Chloromethane Market by Application
9.1 Pharmaceuticals
9.2 Silicone polymers
9.3 Agrochemicals
9.4 Chemical intermediate
9.5 Personal-care
9.6 Medical, Others
10. Company Profiles
10.1 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S)
10.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan),
10.3 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (India)
10.4 Alfa Aesar (U.S)
10.5 Akzonobel N.V.(Europe)
