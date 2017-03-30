US Day Planners Market Is Growing Segment In The Market With The Size Of USD 0.94 Million by Forecast to 2016
Day Planners is a tool utilized in day-to-day task in order to organize their schedules and activities. Day planners are available in either charts or books
Day Planners is a tool utilized in day-to-day task in order to organize their schedules and activities. Day planners are available in either charts or books. It is highly utilized by professionals in order to achieve their day-to-day task and set a track record of the same.
The US, Day planners market is segmented by application. By application, market is classified into three major categories namely, business, academics and personal. Business day planners is growing segment in the market with a market size of USD 0.94 million by 2016 growing with a CAGR of 2.20% from 2016-2022.
Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/enquiry/2130
Report Analysis:
Whereas, academics and personal day planners are declining at a sluggish rate due to increase in usage of technology and high cost of production of paper. Personal day planners are declining in the market with a market size of USD 0.07 million by 2016 with a CAGR of -0.94%.
As per MRFR analysis, US Day Planners Market can improve its sales growth if the day planner’s manufactures take initiative in creative advertising and branding in-addition, certain professional till date use day planners namely, in hospitals and by sales employees in order to keep a track record. The market for Day planners in US is declining due to US government has set-up a rigid rules and regulations on paper manufactures as pulp and paper mills are worst pollutants of air, water, and land of any industry in the country. Increase in usage of technologies such as smart phones and tablets has taken over day planners charts and books.
Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/us-day-planner-market-2130
Scope of The Report:
The US Day Planner Market by application statistical report published by Market Research Future contains brief overview of unit sales of day planner by application. The report portrays the scenario of unit sales of business, academic and personal by application from 2012 to 2022, along with forecast for the year 2022. Along with sales forecast of day planner the report contains the drivers and restraints of the day planner market.
Browse Related Reports:
Diary is a tool used to record observations, feelings in a chronological order. In-addition, it allows the user to record activities and events in their own words. Diary is segmented by applications mainly, business, academics, personal and others. Academics diary is fastest growing segment in the market with a market size of USD 171.8 million by 2016 growing with a CAGR of 5.25% from 2012-2016.Whereas, personal diary are declining at a sluggish rate due to increase in usage of smart phones and tablets .
Personal diary are declining in the market. Business diaries are fastest growing in the market as every organization need to provide an employee a diary in order to keep a track of their work, the market is increasing with a growth rate of 3.14% from 2012-2016.
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/statistical-reports/us-diary-market-2131
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here