Automotive Camless Engine 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 128.97% And Forecast To 2021
An automotive camless engine is defined as an engine configuration wherein the poppet valves are operated using pneumatic, electrohydraulic, or electromagnetic actuator systems instead of conventional cams. The intake or exhaust valves are operated using the camless arrangement of the camshaft, which incorporates the use of springs or other means. This type of engine configuration has recently been developed by engine designers and developers for achieving optimum performance and fuel efficiency in addition to reduced carbon emissions.
The analysts forecast the global automotive camless engine market to grow at a CAGR of 128.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive camless engine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive camless engines.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• China
• Europe
• North America
The Global Automotive Camless Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BorgWarner
• FreeValve
• Linamar
• Nemak
• thyssenkrupp
Other prominent vendors
• CWC
• ElringKlinger
• PARKER HANNIFIN
• Musashi
Market driver
• Camless engine profile enables better performance through greater fuel efficiency and more power
Market challenge
• Leakage of air and oil from rail may lead to technical failure of system
Market trend
• Automakers working on their camless engine prototypes for commercial production
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Market drivers
PART 08: Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• BorgWarner
• FreeValve
• Linamar
• Nemak
• thyssenkrupp
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
