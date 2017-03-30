High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS)Global Market - 2017 Capacity, Production, Sales, Market And Revenue Forecast To 2022
this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production,consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of High Impact PolyStyrene in these regionPUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Styrolution
Total Petrochemicals
Trinseo
Eni
CHIMEI
Formosa
Petrochemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
KKPC
SUPREME PETROCHEM
King Plastic Corporation
LG Chem
Taita Chemical
Grand Pacific Petrochemical
Zhengjiang CHIMEI
Total （China）
SECCO
Formosa Plastics (Ningbo)
BASF-YPC
RASTAR
Astor Chemical Industrial
SINOPEC(Guangdong)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Atactic Polystyrene
Syndiotactic Polystyrene
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of High Impact PolyStyrene (HIPS) for each application, including
Food Industry
Construction
Pharmaceutical Industry
Automotive
Others
