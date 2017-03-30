Automotive Near Field Communication System 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 70.52% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Near Field Communication System Market
NFC technology has been foraying into the automotive industry and registering acceptance to a certain extent for over a couple of years now. As the technology gains maturity with increasing acceptance in some of the vertical markets, such as mobile devices, point of sale (POS) terminals/retail, and gaming, the automotive industry will embrace the technology for several applications in vehicles.
The analysts forecast the global automotive NFC system market to grow at a CAGR of 70.52% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive NFC system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive NFC systems.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120016-global-automotive-near-field-communication-system-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• North America
• Europe
• ROW
The Global Automotive NFC System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Continental
• Delphi Automotive
• NXP Semiconductors
• Valeo
Other prominent vendors
• ALPS ELECTRIC
• Atmel
• C2G logic
• Convadis
• DENSO
• HELLA
• Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst
• INVERS
• Marquardt
• Miveo Car-Sharing Technologies
• OMRON
• OTA keys
• Safran Identity & Security
• Tapkey
• Vulog
• Zemtu
Market driver
• Growing acceptance of NFC-enabled mobile phones for different applications across industry verticals
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Addition of NFC systems increasing the existing cost pressures on OEMs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing adoption of automatic vehicle identification systems in transit junctions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
OthersComplete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120016-global-automotive-near-field-communication-system-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Value chain analysis
• Regulatory framework
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Automotive near field communication system market in North America
• Automotive near field communication system market in Europe
• Automotive near-field communication system market in ROW
PART 07: Market drivers
• Keyless entry systems help prevent vehicle theft and offer convenience
• Growing acceptance of NFC-enabled mobile phones for different applications across industry verticals
• Increasing demand for advanced and enhanced vehicle security mechanisms owing to the need for addressing vehicle theft
• Push from insurance companies
• Increasing demand from consumers for more automotive applications with a focus on comfort and security
• Penetration of consumer electronics, connected car solutions, and wireless connectivity in automobiles likely to provide economies of scale
• Rising demand for smartphone integration pushing the demand for connected car technologies
PART 08: Market challenges
• Potential hacking threat to mobile phone networks may prove detrimental to the security provided by NFC-enabled access control systems
• Smartphone-induced driver distraction
• Addition of NFC systems increasing the existing cost pressures on OEMs
• Sensitivity issues of the system can impede with the functional goals of a security system
• Competition from other wireless technologies
PART 09: Market trends
• Emergence and rapid growth in mobility business, services, and solutions
• Difference in pace of technological developments between smartphone industry and automotive industry
• Increasing adoption of automatic vehicle identification systems in transit junctions
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
• Continental
• Delphi Automotive
• NXP Semiconductors
• Valeo
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1120016
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here