Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market Analysis by Opportunities and Forecasts 2021 | Orbis Research

Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market Research Report and Forecast to 2016-2021" to its database.

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global offshore supply vessels market on the basis of Type (AHTS, PSV & Others), Depth (Shallow water and Deep water) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle-East & RoW).

Request a sample of the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/242609

Global Offshore Supply Vessels Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in offshore supply vessels is driven by rise in demand for Oil& Gas globally, increase in offshore drilling activities and growth in production & exploration activities. Moreover, companies operating in this market are focusing on investments in R&D for continuous innovation and strengthening their positions in the market by targeted acquisitions and product expansions. Bourbon, Tidewater Inc., Maersk Supply Services, Edison Chouest Offshore, SIEM offshore Inc., Farstad Shipping ASA are the major players in the market.

Demand for AHTS vessels is projected to display a faster growth than PSV and other vessels. The surging demand for floating production systems coupled with movement towards deeper water basins are some of the major trends affecting the growth of the said market in the near future. Among the regions, the South American region is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the rich unexplored hydrocarbon reserves as well as rise in the offshore drilling activities.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market: Analysis By Type, By Depth, By Region: Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)”, Global Offshore Supply Vessels market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.03% during 2016 - 2021.

Buy the report@http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/242609

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)

Offshore Supply Vessel Market – Volume, Value and Forecast

Offshore Supply Vessel Market By Type

AHTS – Volume, Value and Forecast

PSV - Volume, Value and Forecast

Others - Crew Boats, ERRV, FSV, Seismic Supply Vessel, Installation Vessels - Volume, Value and Forecast

Offshore Supply Vessel Market By Method

Shallow water

Deep water

Regional Markets – N. America, S. America, Europe, APAC, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)

Offshore Supply Vessel Market By Type

AHTS – Volume, Value and Forecast

PSV - Volume, Value and Forecast

Others - Crew Boats, ERRV, FSV, Seismic Supply Vessel, Installation Vessels - Volume, Value and Forecast

Offshore Supply Vessel Market By Method

Shallow water

Deep water

For more inquiry for buying: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/242609

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Company Analysis - Bourbon, Tidewater Inc., Maersk Supply Services, Edison Chouest Offshore, SIEM offshore Inc., Farstad Shipping ASA, SEACOR Marine, Hornbeck Offshore, GulfMarket Offshore, Swire Pacific Offshore

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Major Points From Table Of Contents:

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Strategic Recommendations

Market: An Overview

Market: Analysis By Depth

Market: Analysis By Type

Market: Regional Analysis

Market Dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis – Global Offshore Supply Vessels Market

SWOT Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.