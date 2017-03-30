The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Sultanate of Oman to host Oman International Business and Investment Forum
H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Oman’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, will open the conference by delivering a keynote speech on enhancing economic relations and opportunities for joint ventures for mega-projects followed by H.E. Mohammadreza Nematzadeh, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The forum will provide a platform for companies in the Sultanate of Oman and other participating countries including the Islamic Republic of Iran to demonstrate and present business and investment opportunities in various economic sectors including trade, industry, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing and logistics.
The forum, organised in co-ordination with IQPC, will bring together local, regional and international government representatives and will attract CEOs, presidents and boards of directors from major investment, industrial and commercial companies to discuss investment, cooperation and foreign participation for Omani-based projects.
Key speakers at the event will include:
• H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sultanate of Oman
• H.E. Yahya Bin Said Al-Jabri, Chairman, Special Economic Zone, Duqm
• His Highness Sayyid Faisal Al Said, Director General, Oman Public Authority of Investment Promotion and Export Development (ITHRAA)
• H.E. Talal Bin Sulaiman Al Rahbi, Deputy Secretary General, Supreme Council for Planning Oman
• H.E. Saeed Bin Saleh Saeed Al Kiyumi, Chairman, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry
• Dr. Khalfan Mohammed Al Barwani, Vice President, Financial Services & Operations, Central Bank of Oman
• H.E. Mohammadreza Nematzadeh, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Islamic Republic of Iran
• H.E. Mohammad Khazai, Deputy Minister and President, OIETAI, Islamic Republic of Iran
• Fabio Scacciavillani, Chief Strategy Officer, Oman Investment Fund (OIF)
• Farhad Taghizadeh, Professor of Economics, KEIO University Tokyo & Senior Advisor to Dean of Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI)
• Saleh Alhasni, One Stop Shop Manager, Oman Company for the Development of Special Economic Zone at Duqm (S.A.O.C.)
• Erwin Mortelmans, Commercial Director, Port of Duqm Company S.A.O.C.
• Jesse Damsky, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Salalah
• Henry Antwi, Head of Mining & Metals, Oman Oil Company
• Abdul Monem Salim Soliman, Quarry Manager, Global Mining Company, Oman
For the full speaker line-up, please visit https://internationalbusiness.iqpc.ae/news
Port of Duqm, Procter and Gamble, Oman Fiber Optic, CMS Cameron McKenna LLP, and China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Company (NFC) will be participating at the exhibition held alongside the conference.
Find the full programme, speaker list and registration form at c4isr.iqpc.ae/news, call +971 4 364 2975 or email enquiry@iqpc.ae.
