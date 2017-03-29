Austin Asian Chamber Honors Sada Cumber and others

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that its 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is Sada Cumber, entrepreneur and former Special Envoy to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This prestigious award will be presented at Ovation on May 19, 2017.

Each year, GAACC recognizes Asian business leaders, companies and organizations that have made significant contributions to the local economy or welfare of the Asian Pacific American community. GAAAC’s highest individual honor is the Lifetime Achievement Award. Past recipients of this award Include The Honorable Norman Mineta, former Transportation Secretary, William Wang, Founder and CEO of VIZIO Inc, Manoj Saxena, Founding Partner of The Entrepreneurs’ Fund and The Honorable Christopher Lu, former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Labor.

Sada Cumber is a Pakistani-American entrepreneur and diplomat. He has founded 11 companies, including SozoTek, Texas Global, and CACH Capital Management. In 2008, President George W. Bush appointed him as the first United States Special Envoy to the OIC, an international organization of 57 countries that provides a collective voice of the Muslim world. "I am deeply moved to receive this high honor from my peers in the Great Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber does extraordinary work both creating opportunity for Asian Americans and ensuring that our vital contributions to one of the country’s most vibrant economies receive the recognition they deserve. The Chamber is a reminder that in our diversity, our tolerance, our hard work, and our entrepreneurship, we are the face of the America,” said Ambassador Sada Cumber.

Other honorees include the Wong Family, Journeyman Construction, and SparkCognition. A full list of honorees is listed on the event website www.OvationGala.org where additionally, tickets can be purchased.

Ovation will take place at the Hyatt Regency Austin and will include cocktail reception, awards program, and entertainment by South Korean retro band The Barberettes. The event is held in May to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage month. This community is the fastest growing demographic and is now the second largest minority group in Austin.

GAACC is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for, connecting to, and educating the Central Texas Asian American business community www.AustinAsianChamber.org