South LA Non-Profit Hosts Teen Royals
A Place Called Home’s 15th Annual Cinderella & Prince Charming Project Gives 1000 Underprivileged Teens the Royal Treatment For Senior Prom & GraduationLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instead of changing pumpkins into carriages, A Place Called Home (APCH), a non-profit youth and community center in South Central Los Angeles, will work its own fairy-godmother magic by hosting The Cinderella & Prince Charming Project on Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th at 2830 S. Central Ave. Los Angeles, CA.
The two-day event provides teens from economically disadvantaged homes with the opportunity to attend their senior engagements, including prom and graduation, without the high expense of purchasing formal gowns, suits, shoes, and accessories.
“We are happy to provide 1,000 or more students with free formal wear so they can glitter on the outside, but APCH is also all about nurturing inner strength and beauty, so the event also includes motivational speakers and community service opportunities so the teens can share forward and make a difference in the world,” explained Jonathan Zeichner, Executive Director of APCH. “That’s where they really blossom into the princes and princesses they are.”
This year, the anticipated 1,000 teenage boys and girls in attendance will each have the opportunity to develop their inner and outer prince or princess and will receive help in selecting their attire, a free tailor for alterations, and hair and make-up tutorials.
But, what is the royal treatment without some royal life lessons? Influencers from the leading global style network, StyleHaul, the Latino Student Psychological Association of Pepperdine University and The Rotary Club of Los Angeles (LA5) will provide empowerment workshops to help the teens carry themselves with confidence as they enter adulthood beyond prom and graduation. Bank of America will also provide financial education such as budgeting and saving tips to put students on the path to a financially stable future. Major event sponsor StyleHaul will also provide prom makeup and hair tips, tricks, tutorials and makeovers inspired by and guided by some of their top social media creators.
Event sponsors include Stylehaul and The Rotary Club of Los Angeles (LA5). This event is also made possible through generous donations of new or gently used formal attire and accessories for both boys and girls. There is still a great need and donations are immensely appreciated and encouraged.
Top designers, vendors and boutiques, including Friar Tux, Fame and Partners, Bebe, Kendra Scott, as well as many generous individuals, donated thousands of new and gently used gowns, suits and accessories to the 2017 Cinderella & Prince Charming Project. Donations also come from all over L.A. and include support from: Bank of America, Wescom Credit Union, Harper Fox and South Pasadena High School’s Prom Perfect, The Shoe Crew, Apple, Key Elements PR, and Bank of The West to name a few. Special thanks to iHeartMedia and REAL 92.3, LA’s Home for Hip-Hop.
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives.
For the past 24 years, APCH has served more than 18,000 at-risk youth (ages 8-21) in their educational, personal and artistic endeavors. Located in South Central Los Angeles, the organization secures an empowering learning environment through community outreach and activities, in hopes that children will gain core values of respect, empathy, accountability, courage and hope. This is accomplished through programs in education, arts and wellbeing, inspiring them to make a meaningful difference in their communities and the world. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @APCH2830, like us on Facebook.com/APCH2830 and view our content at www.youtube.com/apch2830.
For more information about donations or media coverage, please visit: www.apch.org/the-cinderella-prince-charming-project
About StyleHaul
StyleHaul is the largest global style community of content creators. The company is home to more than 5000 digital influencers who create style-focused content that attracts more than 60 million unique viewers and generates over 2.5 billion views each month. StyleHaul is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Chicago, London, and Singapore. In November 2014 StyleHaul was acquired by RTL Group, the leading European entertainment network. Find us on Twitter @StyleHaul, follow us on Instagram @StyleHaul, like us on Facebook.com/StyleHaul and view our content at www.YouTube.com/StyleHaul.
