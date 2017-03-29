Digital Fuel adds Sequoia Enterprise Services as an IT Business Management Channel Partner
Digital Fuel, a leading IT Business Management solution, announced the addition of Sequoia Enterprise Services to the Digital Fuel Reseller Partner Program.
Sequoia, a Canadian based IT consulting group, and Digital Fuel have entered an agreement to serve customers with IT Business Management, Service Level Management, and IT Benchmarking solutions.
“We are very excited to add Sequoia to the Digital Fuel Channel Partner network” said Rick Johnson, Digital Fuel Director of Channel Partnerships. “With this relationship, Sequoia’s customers can take advantage of Digital Fuel’s ITBM solutions to optimize the total cost of IT services across on-premise or public cloud environments. With Sequoia’s strong reputation in the enterprise IT architecture and infrastructure space, we are looking forward to offering our services to the Canadian market.”
Rob Wiens, Sequoia Managing Director says, “We are very excited to partner with Digital Fuel. Digital Fuel has a strong base of enterprise and government customers in North America. We see a great opportunity to deliver the Digital Fuel solution to more Canadian enterprises. There is a real need for the IT optimization and cost savings that can be realized with this type of solution. We are particularly excited about the Digital Fuel Service Level Management, Benchmarking, and IT Showback & Chargeback modules.”
Jas Walia, Digital Fuel’s Canadian Territory Manager stated, “I strongly believe that this new partnership between Digital Fuel and Sequoia is going to give IT organizations across Canada unprecedented access to IT business management solutions. Our goal is to help organizations manage and deliver high quality IT services at the lowest possible costs and embrace transformation with a data driven approach. We are very excited to be working with Sequoia to help organizations build a center of excellence in IT business intelligence.”
Digital Fuel sells software licenses, SaaS subscriptions, and professional services to Fortune-1000 enterprises across multiple end markets including Financial Services, Government, Education, and Healthcare. Digital Fuel’s Cost Transparency, Service Level Management, and IT Benchmarking modules have helped enterprises optimize their IT spend and realize significant cost savings, while being more responsive to internal customer needs.
Digital Fuel provides the granularity and accuracy which other systems lack. This level of detail allows enterprises to reliably perform customer chargebacks, budgeting & planning, accurate cost optimization insights, and robust IT Financial management activities.
About Digital Fuel SV, LLC
Digital Fuel is an IT Business management (ITBM) tool that provides transparency and control over the costs of cloud environments and quality of IT services. Its suite of products allow businesses to optimize costs and sourcing across internal virtual infrastructure/private cloud and public cloud. Core services include IT Business Management, Bill of IT, IT Benchmarking, IT Showback & Chargeback, and Service Level Management. Infrastructure teams use Digital Fuel to understand the costs of supplying private and public cloud environments, while CIOs and IT executives can understand the costs of supplying IT services. To learn more, visit www.digitalfuel.com
About Sequoia Enterprise Services (www.sequoiaesgroup.com/)
Sequoia Enterprise Services is a Canadian based IT consulting group that delivers solutions focused on IT optimization, automation, and efficiency. Enabling any enterprise to “be s service provider”, Sequoia delivers technical and financial expertise to support clients’ target state of an agile, scalable and cost effective platform for digital transformation. Sequoia combines the principles of IT Financial Management with the technical expertise to run any application on a large scale virtualized environment, across both private and public cloud infrastructure.
For more information please contact Sequoia at info@sequoiaesgroup.com
Brett Arnott
Digital Fuel
(925) 997-2557
