Securiport Shares Strategic Border Security Solutions to Control External and Internal Land Borders
Securiport Shares Strategic Border Security Solutions at the 2017 World Border Security Congress in Casablanca, Morocco.
The World Border Security Congress is supported by the Ministry of Interior of Morocco, Organization for Security & Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), European Association of Airport & Seaport Police (EAASP), International Security Industry Organization, National Security & Resilience Consortium and International Association of CIP Professionals, and is the premier multi-jurisdictional transnational platform where the border protection, management and security industry policy-makers and practitioners convene annually.
According to conference organizers, this year’s conference focused on Developing Strategic Border Management Resolutions and Solutions. The past couple of years have seen the largest displacement and movement of people since World War II. The Middle East warring factions creating mass refugee movements across Europe, illegal economic migrants from Africa and Asia creating increased challenges for the international border management and security community. The rise of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Hamas, Al Shabaab, the Taliban, and other terrorist groups creating cross-border threats to national and international security. Plus, organized crime continues to move drugs and people through over-exposed and under-monitored borders.
In its opening notes, World Border Security Congress emphasized that despite the expansion of international agreements in Europe and Asia, no part of the world is immune from border penetration. Due to the wide range of threats, governments need to continue to invest in their border security, such as combating terrorism, controlling the movement of goods, and monitoring personnel across international borders. Reducing the number of unsecured international borders will remain a top priority for border security in the immediate and long-term.
Dr. Attila Freska, Securiport’s Chief Operating Officer, shared his security firm’s expertise and insights on “The Border Security Paradigm” during a strategic panel discussing solutions for External and Internal Land Border Challenges. The panel explored how external land borders provide unique challenges in the fight against cross border organized crime, human trafficking, smuggling and mass migration. Yet internal land borders, such as airports and ports, are becoming an increasing focus of terrorist threat or illegal travelers using fraudulent travel documents. The panel explored the latest global challenges and how strategies and technologies help deliver a more secure border.
Dr. Attila Freska is a recognized expert in the use of biometrics and predictive information systems for aviation security, immigration control, and border security management applications. Dr. Freska is regularly invited to speak on security matters at conferences, including INTERPOL, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airports Council International (ACI).
Prior to joining Securiport, Dr. Freska held senior management positions with prestigious companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Deloitte Consulting, Owens-Illinois, and most recently American Capital. He has also started a number of entrepreneurial ventures, and has supported numerous non-profit endeavors.
About the World Border Security Congress
The World Border Security Congress, co-hosted by the Ministry of Interior of Morocco & the Director of Migration and Border Surveillance, is a multidisciplinary meeting of the world’s senior policy makers, practitioners and players. Securiport proudly joined this year’s forum where key attendees discussed and debated the current and future issues facing the border management, security and migration management sector.
About Securiport
Securiport LLC is a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security, biometric screening, immigration control, and threat assessment systems. Headquartered in Washington, DC, USA, Securiport partners with governments from around the world. Securiport’s Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services, a comprehensive security product that performs secure biometric recognition of travelers at immigration posts, provides proprietary systems for the identification of potential security risks, criminal activity, and disease prevention. Learn more at http://www.securiport.com.
