There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,635 in the last 365 days.

Renowned Tenor Daniel Rodriguez and Recording Artist Frank Rendo Host Free Community Concert

Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Presents Healing Songs of Hope April 8th At Mount Loretto

We’re looking forward to bringing the community together on our campus for this performance.”
— Vincent Ignizio
STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwell Health and Catholic Charities of Staten Island will host a free community concert featuring Daniel Rodriguez and Frank Rendo on Saturday, April 8th at 7PM in the Church of St. Joachim and St. Anne located at Mount Loretto. The event is part of series entitled Healing Songs of Hope being held throughout New York.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the community together on our campus for this performance,” said Vincent Ignizio, CEO Of Catholic Charities of Staten Island. “Special thanks has to be given to Northwell Health for underwriting the event so that it can be enjoyed free of charge.”

Tickets to the concert are free and will be given out on a first come first served basis. Please note seating is extremely limited. Those interested in attending are asked to reserve their tickets online by visiting www.mountloretto.org or dialing (718) 490-5023.

Anthony Rapacciuolo
PRcision LLC
7184905023
email us here

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music, Religion, World & Regional