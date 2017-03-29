Renowned Tenor Daniel Rodriguez and Recording Artist Frank Rendo Host Free Community Concert
Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Presents Healing Songs of Hope April 8th At Mount Loretto
“We’re looking forward to bringing the community together on our campus for this performance,” said Vincent Ignizio, CEO Of Catholic Charities of Staten Island. “Special thanks has to be given to Northwell Health for underwriting the event so that it can be enjoyed free of charge.”
Tickets to the concert are free and will be given out on a first come first served basis. Please note seating is extremely limited. Those interested in attending are asked to reserve their tickets online by visiting www.mountloretto.org or dialing (718) 490-5023.
Anthony Rapacciuolo
PRcision LLC
7184905023
email us here