St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School Announces 2017 Students of Excellence
Distinguished ALumni & Teachers of Excellence Also to Be Honored at Annual Dinner
This year’s Students of Excellence honorees are Dominick Anderson, Joseph Bolella, Gerard Cardinale, Diana Claps, Luciana Colletti, Andrew Cortese, Thomas DeCicco, Michael Farid, Sarah Farid, Julia Fleschner, Samantha Gogarty, Anthony Insinga, Joanna Kopko, Peter Lanza, Donata Masucci, Tomasso Mazzaferro, Nicodemo Mazzaferro, Jessica O’Brien, Alexa Passante, Sarah Perine, Francis Perry, Danielle Sainato, Justin Tizon, and Alexis Trevino.
“We’re extremely proud of these students,” said Father Michael Reilly, Principal of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School. “The entire faculty and staff congratulates these members of the Senior class and their families, and we of course wish to congratulate our Distinguished Alumni, Founder’s Award, and Teacher of Excellence honorees.”
This year the school will also recognize former faculty member Mr. Maurice “Spike” Watson posthumously with the Founder’s Award, Ms. Deborah Fitzpatrick ’78 will he presented with the Sisters of Charity Teacher of Excellence Award, and Mrs. Kristine Albano Garlisi ’91 and Mr. Matthew Santamauro ’87 are this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipients. Mr. Ralph Giordano ’04, Executive Producer at FOX News, will be the Emcee for the evening.
For those interested in attending there are still a limited number of seats available, and sponsorship opportunities will be available until Friday, March 31st. For more information please dial (718) 984-6500 Ext. 5324 or visit the Events Tab at www.JosephSea.org.
