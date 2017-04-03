The Radicati Group Releases “Mobile Statistics Report, 2017-2021”
Key data and four-year forecasts on Mobile Adoption, Mobile Email and Mobile Messaging
According to the report, the number of worldwide mobile users is expected to increase from over 6.3 billion in 2017 to over 7.1 billion by year-end 2021. Mobile Email and Mobile Messaging continue to see strong growth with both consumer and business users.
To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our market research programs, please email us at admin@radicati.com or visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com.
