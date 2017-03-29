The Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow VR Platform Gets Hyper Boost

Visit an EGM Connect 3D Host Home 3D Multimedia Projection Image Hand Holding House Image

How can an online virtual 3D experience come closer to the real thing? By having the tradeshow VR platform selected for the exclusive HTC VIVE X program.

The virtual experience that Hyperfair gives the viewer as their avatar walks around a virtual tradeshow floor is exceptionally good, given the limitations of today’s Internet access speeds.” — Ken Riead - Executive Host of EGMC3D Tradeshows

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow’s executive host, Ken Riead, is proud to announce that the VR platform powering the EGMC3D tradeshows, Hyperfair, has been selected as part of the HTC VIVE X global VR accelerator program.In many ways a virtual reality or VR tradeshow experience can replicate an in-person visit but VR technology will always be in a state of improvement. Sometimes a company gets recognition for their achievements in their particular industry.Ken Riead, Executive Host of the EGMC3D Tradeshows, is proud to announce that the VR platform of choice, Hyperfair, has been chosen among the 33 world’s most promising VR/AR companies. His quote:“The virtual experience that Hyperfair gives the viewer as their avatar walks around a virtual tradeshow is exceptionally good, given the limitations of today’s Internet access speeds. Hyperfair's VR future is wide open.”The EGMC3D virtual tradeshow layout is different than other virtual tradeshows in that there are home-shaped booths or “Host Homes” to see when entering the tradeshow. These Host Homes are intended to facilitate knowledge about innovative products, technologies and services to help attendees save money by saving energy and water. The theme for the Spring 2017 EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow is “Going Off the Grid”.The importance of the HTC VIVE X recognition and boost means that sooner, rather than later, the experience of walking through a virtual tradeshow will be very much like the real thing. To experience this virtual world now be sure to visit the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow platform and register using links below. There is a link to the HTC VIVE X and Hyperfair announcement at the end of this press release as well.Please Note: There is no fee associated with registering as an attendee, which means that the show is open and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Conveniently and comfortably attend anytime using home or office computer(s) to walk a personalized avatar around both of the updated pavilion tradeshow floors.Plan to attend during live version of the EGMC3D tradeshow scheduled for April 6th-8th, 2017 to interact and make connections with other visiting attendee avatars. Because avatars are actually controlled by real people means that business cards and other information can be easily exchanged. Also, live chat is available plus Skype two-way video conferencing is built-in for instant person-to-person real time conversations, if desired.The live tradeshow will feature new presentations, new exhibition booths to visit in two virtual auditoriums, updated product information to download in tradeshow bags, informative videos to watch plus show sponsors available to interact with.To register and log into the EGMC3D virtual platform as a complimentary attendee, please visit: http://EGMConnect3D.com There are just a handful of booths still available at this time so exhibitors interested in obtaining a booth can get details at: http://EGMConnect.com Link to HTC VIVE X and Hyperfair Announcement: https://blog.hyperfair.com/2017/03/27/hyperfair-vr-chosen-for-exclusive-htc -vive-x-program/

Visiting the EGM Connect 3D Virtual Tradeshow Platform 2 Minute Video