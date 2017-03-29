Showtime's TV Star "Nick Hawk" Scores Robert Drysdale Black Belt
The Notorious “Gigolo” Wins IBJJF Pan Championship
LAS VEGAS, NV (March 29, 2017) — Nicholas Haas otherwise known to his countless TV fans as Nick Hawk from the long-running, hit Showtime series, Gigolos, is now a Robert Drysdale Black Belt after winning the 2017 IBJJF Pan-American Championship last weekend.
“Since I was a child, I always wanted to be a ninja vigilante. I still do. I started out with karate and I’ve studied every form of martial arts since. I’m very honored I am to get a black belt from the person I admire most in the MMA world. I’m Rob’s biggest fan as well.”
Haas wrestled in middle school and in college. He won the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship in 2014 as a purple belt. He’s also a Grappler’s Quest No-Gi Champion and three time NAGA Expert Division(brown/black belt) Champion. Last year he started focusing more on competing in a gi and he went on to win the 2017 IBJJF American Nationals Championship brown belt open class.
“I spent most of my life convincing myself I was talented and special. There’s no such thing. It takes dedication, sacrifice and hard work.” says Hawk, “It’s the greatest feeling when it all pays off and I hope to inspire others that everyone is capable to succeed if they put in the work.”
One of the reason Haas accepted his infamous role as Nick Hawk on Showtime’s Gigolos was for the opportunity to reside in Las Vegas to train. He has been with Robert Drysdale since he made the move over six years ago. Hawk is considering making a run as a professional fighter.
Fans may follow Nick Hawk on his website at http://www.NickHawkExplicit.com, on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/TheNickHawk, on Instagram at http://www.Instagram.com/TheNickHawk and on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/TheNickHawk.
Fans may purchase Nick Hawk’s 12 hit singles at his website, http://www.NickHawkExplicit.com, on Google Play and on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/nick-hawk/id441820209.
About Nick Hawk:
I have currently released twelve singles including my hits 'Leave With Me,' 'Tippin N Sippin" & 'We Fight.' The music video to "We Fight" was nominated for a Hollywood Music Award in 2016. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/PByebOUwt4U, I also made Music Connection's "Top 100 Unsigned Artists" list. My latest track "No Competition" was featured on Eminem's Shade 45 "The All Out Show" and 50 Cent's "This is 50 Show" in 2016, as well as a dope freestyle you should watch here: https://youtu.be/D4alFUwDcQw
I published my first book "Sexoirs of a Gigolo" in 2013, and I've written stories for Penthouse Magazine with plans to write more erotica in the future. I'm very excited to announce I have recently completed 'Nick Hawk's 100 Kicks In The Ass: A Guide To Gaining Confidence & Reaching Your Full Potential.' This book has taken me over four years and many rewrites to complete. In 2015, I spoke at the "World Pick-Up Artist Summit," The Global Seduction, Lifestyle and Relationship Conference and Hustler Magazine labeled me as "Confidence Man." I now offer confidence coaching sessions, that I very much enjoy, through in-person, email, Skype and over the phone. CLICK HERE for more info.
I stay busy, to say the least; I promote healthy lifestyles and positivity. In my little free time, I enjoy working out, working on my music, traveling the world, the outdoors, hiking with my dogs, snowboarding, wakeboarding and surfing. I've been training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for over 14 years. In 2014, I won the no-gi IBJFF World Championship as a purple belt. In 2016, I won the IBJFF American National Çhampionship open weight brown belt division. I'm a three time NAGA Champion in the expert divison(brown/black belt), and recently I won the 2017 Pan American Championship receiving my black belt on the podium by my professor Robert Drysdale. I will always get the most enjoyment, fulfillment and satisfaction exploring my creative side. I will continually create new innovative and original music. Finally, I've brought on a new Theatrical Manager to explore my acting craft, which I feel I have perfected, to add the only thing I felt was missing from my life.
