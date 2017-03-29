Get Me Roger Stone – Neflix
The whole world was shocked by the rise Donald Trump, but there was one man who had been plotting it for years: Roger Stone. Diving deep into the mind of the master manipulator, Get Me Roger Stone on Netflix provides a raw perspective on the transformation of American politics. Coming exclusively to Netflix on May 12, 2017.
Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. An outspoken libertarian, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ” and has written for Fox Opinion, Breitbart News, the Daily Caller and the Op-Ed page of the New York Times. A well-known voice in politics for over forty years, Roger Stone often gives insights on behind-the-scenes political agendas on Fox News and InfoWars and has been banned by CNN and MSNBC for his outspoken and politically in correct criticism of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
