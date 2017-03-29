Whoop Wireless Launches the 10-4 SCI Small Cell Interface Head-end.
Revolutionizing indoor cellular coverage and capacity for mid-size buildings.
With the explosion of wireless data, the wireless carriers are unable to provide the required throughput by delivering their signals from cell towers. As a result, small cells which transport the carriers’ signals over fiber, are becoming the predominant method to bring wireless service to buildings.
Whoop CEO Richard Paul-Hus explains, “Wireless carriers are increasingly challenged to deliver the data speeds that consumers are demanding, and over-the-air solutions cannot support the necessary bandwidth. Consequently, the carriers have become increasingly reluctant to grant rebroadcast agreements which are required for over-the-air solutions. Our 10-4 SCI connects the Whoop Amplifier Array to distribute the carriers’ signals from small cells”. Each 10-4 SCI can cover 250 thousand square feet, and a second 10-4 SCI can be added to cover up to 500 thousand square feet.
The 10-4 SCI features 10 signal input ports and 4 output coverage ports. This allows the system design to divide buildings into separate sectors with differing capacity needs. The 10-4 SCI has the flexibility to route each input to any selected combination of the four sectors. “With data traffic doubling almost annually, it will be necessary to intelligently and dynamically direct capacity where it is required as usage profiles inevitably change,” noted Rich Paul- Hus. Phil Ziegler, Whoop’s CTO, added, “Our customers needed a solution that could support all wireless carriers with the ability to add capacity as demand increases”.
Founded in 2012, Whoop is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, with R&D facilities in Silicon Valley. Whoop entered the in-building mobile market with an over-the-air repeater solution supporting commercial 700, 800, 1900 & 2100 MHz bands, which has been installed in over 100 locations nationally. The 10-4 SCI begins shipping in April 2017.
For more information about Whoop Wireless please e-mail info@whoopwireless.com or visit www.whoopwireless.com
