Introducing Rare Blue and Pink Onyx Delivery in New York City and USA

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, USA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington DC – (March 29, 2017) - After being one of the largest importer, distributor and supplier of exquisite natural stone mosaic tiles in North America, The Mosaic Tile Company (MTC) has launched its unique and classic collection of Rare Blue and Pink Onyx in USA.

Well, New Yorkers certainly love to get their hands around something unique and these enchanting rare blue and pink onyx will be warmly welcome among the wider New York community. The company has opened the pre-booking for its latest offering of blue and pink onyx tiles. You can pre-order your tiles simply by visiting their online portal (www.mosaictilecenter.com) or by visiting their store now.

“We are highly excited to introduce this highly popular and exquisite onyx tile variety to our customer base here in USA. We are really obliged by the sheer commitment and appreciation of customers with our products and hope this new variety serve their interests well”, says Rameez ul Haq, Director Marketing. “Our business model revolves around offering customers with the best natural stone tiles and mosaics from around the world. In past we have introduced some really rare and exotic range of natural stone tiles that have seen much success here in USA. Keeping the tradition alive, we are sure that our loyal customers will appreciate this latest variety of exquisitely rare blue and pink onyx tiles”.

The company has a strong reputation among homeowners and businesses alike for quality products and reasonable pricing. Apart from their latest collection of blue and pink onyx, the company is offering some dazzling variety of high quality natural stone tiles and mosaics; imported from different parts of the world.

About Mosaic Tile Company (MTC):

The Mosaic Tile Center (MTC) has emerged as a leading distributor and supplier of natural stone tiles in whole of North America. The company is known for their smart and competent distribution centers spread across USA. Since past few years, the company has grown its reputation in retail industry as well, offering diverse assortment of enchanting tiles and mosaics to customers in USA. You can view detailed inventory offering by Mosaic Tile Company by visiting their website www.mosaictilecenter.com.