IT Governance exhibiting at ISO27001 Ireland in Dublin
The ISO27001 Ireland event brings together industry professionals, and encourages networking and open discussion between keynote speakers and companies that are either on the journey towards or considering implementing ISO 27001. The event is aimed at information security professionals responsible for implementing ISO 27001.
At the event, IT Governance’s director Steve Watkins will present a Hive meeting/workshop on “EU GDPR – How your ISO 27001-aligned ISMS can help (and how to update your ISMS in light of EU GDPR to keep your auditors happy!)”.
The workshop covers an overview of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance requirements and how an ISO 27001-aligned information security management system (ISMS) can support GDPR compliance. It will also emphasise why the GDPR matters to ISMS auditors. The session will take place on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 from 11:15 – 12:30pm (GMT).
To find out more click here.
Delegates attending ISO27001 Ireland are encouraged to visit IT Governance at stand no. 21 to speak to its information security and data protection specialists
ISO 27001 Ireland takes place at Croke Park Stadium, Jones' Road, Dublin 3, Ireland. To book a ticket, visit the ISO27001 Ireland website, or contact the event organisers directly via email at ronan@boxmedia.ie or on +353 46 9773434.
Mihaela Jucan
IT Governance
1353771078
email us here