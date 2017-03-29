Joe Negron Under Attack From Tea Party Groups and Conservative Lawmakers For Senate Bill 10
Sen. Joe Negron Continues to Have His "Conservative Credentials" QuestionedTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative Florida lawmakers and the largest TEA Party organizations in the state have one thing in common. They both are fighting against a bill being promoted by senate president Joe Negron (Senate Bill 10 - http://bit.ly/2mMDpez) to spend $2.4 billion on an unneeded and wasteful project to put a water reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.
Lake Okeechobee has been the subject of many news articles in the past few years. Green algae and red tide were showing up on the Florida coastline and in the estuaries. They were being blamed on the runoff of water leaving lake Okeechobee, but as more data was collected and the situation analyzed in more detail in was revealed that red tide is created in the open ocean loop currents and not in Florida’s largest lake (http://bit.ly/2mMyKsY), and that sewage sludge is the main cause of water pollution in Florida.
In contrast to many news articles which blamed agricultural companies for polluting the environment with water runoff from the fertilizer they spread on their land, it was uncovered that the main cause of Florida's polluted waterways, which are too rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, is due to leaking septic tanks, north Florida cattle ranches and the mass disposal of sewage sludge throughout the interior of Florida (http://bit.ly/1NRRiQO).
Joe Negron and his cronies have been relying on erroneous news reports to push through a project to erect a single water retention tower south of Lake Okeechobee so that water leaving the lake can be stored, cleaned and released to the Everglades in a controlled manner - but water retention reservoirs are already being built to the north of Lake Okeechobee, in the $16 billion Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) because the U.S. ARMY Corps of Engineers has determined that the only area where it is prudent to build such expensive water retention reservoirs is in the north.
The water leaving the agricultural farms south of Lake Okeechobee is cleaner than the water leaving the lake that enters their agricultural land. Farmers spend a considerable amount of money, and effort, to make sure the water that irrigates their crops is clean. The problem they are forced to deal with is the tainted water entering their properties from the surrounding sewage sludge storage areas, cattle ranches and leaky septic tanks to the north, that all drain into Lake Okeechobee.
If senator Joe Negron is so set on building a southern reservoir then he should create a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and solicit money from the pubic - instead of taxing every Florida for his foolish pet project. A more meaningful project for lawmakers to focus on would be to limit the amount of raw sewage sludge (human waste) that is being spread all across the sunshine state.
http://floridapoliticalnews.com/joe-negron-under-attack-from-tea-party-groups-and-conservative-lawmakers-for-senate-bill-10/
