FICO Professor David Howe: Regions Bank Fails to Disclose Fee, Alamo Collects Fee, Regions Says Alamo Can Keep Fee
David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and FICO global mastermind submits complaint to California DOJ declaring Regions Bank as tortfeasor for deceptive pricing
“Yesterday I affirmed a formal consumer complaint against Regions Bank with the Office of the California Attorney General, Department of Justice,” stated David Howe, SubscriberWise founder and America’s child protection chancellor. “The complaint was filed following a number of unsuccessful attempts – spanning nearly 6 months – to recover an undisclosed fee with Regions Dispute Center.
“The dispute involves an unwarranted, harmful, and profoundly deceptive $240.00 ‘drop fee’, which I now contend is an illegal and obvious FTC Act Section 5(a) violation,” Howe added. “The unfair and last-second fee demand originated with Alamo Car Rental at the San Diego International Airport on September 23, 2016. Regions Bank affirmed the unauthorized charge after an internal investigation that continued for months.
Related: FTC Why Report Fraud
“According to Regions Bank Dispute Center, it is the consumer’s responsibility to know about the additional fee(s) based on a bullet point. The bullet point is contained on the final confirmation provided by Regions, and is itemized on the bottom of the page,” Howe acknowledged. “Among other items, consumers are asked to ‘Please ensure you read our Car Rental Terms and Conditions’.
“Apparently, a consumer is supposed read these terms – after confirming the price details and reservation -- to learn that drop fees ‘...varies by rental location and time of year’. Moreover, the Regions agent also explained that ‘...per Alamo terms and conditions the fee is assessed for renting a vehicle in a one-way rental location and returning to another rental location’.
Hear the audio from Regions Dispute Agent including Howe’s lesson: https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/regions-dispute-agent
“Of course, from my perspective, there’s a serious problem with all of this since I told Regions about the one-way rental up front,” continued Howe. “And a 'one-way' rental is exactly how Regions confirmed the reservation.
“And that’s why I’ve asked for federal and state investigations. It’s also the reason a lawsuit was filed in Lee County last week.
“Yes, the problem is obvious,” Howe stated.
“From the origination of the booking with Regions Relationship Rewards, I specified the one-way rental from San Diego to Las Vegas. And the one-way rental terms were conspicuously detailed on Regions own confirmation. So why this ‘drop fee’ couldn’t be calculated, precisely based on the rental locations that I specified, including the exact time and days of the year, makes no sense at all.
“Perhaps I should be grateful the mysterious drop fee wasn’t assessed at $10,000.00…or even $10 million,” Howe concluded. “Since the fee can vary -- and is never disclosed until the moment the consumer arrives at the counter and offers the confirmation number with the previously agreed price – that’s how, apparently, the agency can charge whatever it wants because they know there will be no chargeback for the undisclosed fee.”
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer database. TransUnion approved the request as part of a pilot project in 2007. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators. Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise was founded by David Howe, who is a consultant and credit manager for MCTV, where he has remained employed for two decades. At MCTV, Howe manages the bad debt and equipment losses on annual sales in excess of $60 million. His interest in credit began in 1986 as a 17-year-old student in high school. Today, Howe is the highest FICO and Vantage Achiever in the worldwide history of global banking and finance.
Over the past decade, Howe has been consulted by every leading communications operator in the country. Howe’s passion with credit and risk management can be found everywhere in the industry. Today, SubscriberWise touches a U.S. consumer every minute of every hour of every day.
Having directly prevented more child identity thefts than any single individual including law enforcement professionals nationwide, David Howe is recognized as one of the most productive and engaged child identity theft experts of the 21st century. Howe’s expertise on the subject of identity theft has been shared with virtually all levels of law enforcement agencies. In 2014, Howe was contacted by IBM’s RedCell Counter Fraud and Financial Crimes Intelligence organization for information concerning child identity fraud.
SubscriberWise contributions to telecom are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.
Media Relations
SubscriberWise
330-880-4848 x137
email us here
Why Report Fraud | Federal Trade Commission