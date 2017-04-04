EMPOWER THROUGH PLAY - ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Join us as we celebrate our first year accomplishments, including donating $10,000 worth of sneakers and equipment and raise funds towards our future goals.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago we began our journey towards empowering youth through the strength of play. Come out and learn about our first mission trip this past summer to Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. We want thank all of the people that made it happen, as we were able to collect almost $10,000 worth of sneakers, cleats and sporting equipment for our first mission trip. We aim to double that as we will be collecting more athletic footwear and sporting equipment as well as revealing the destination of our next mission trip. We want to build on the momentum and success that we've built up and continue to make an impact on the lives that need it most. Let us feed you, say thank you, take pictures, and give you a great big hug!“We believe every child deserves to look and feel their best. We’re proud of all we accomplished in our first year, but we know our work is far from complete. Through the support of the community we aim to achieve more successful mission trips as we strive to empower through play. Help us make this world a little brighter!”– Charles Yinusa, Founder and DirectorThe event will run from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at Roger Williams University – Room 228 (1 Empire Street Providence, RI 02903) Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. Open to the public and media. Come on down and join in on the fun!# # #If you would like more information about this event, please contact Isseniel Rodriguez at (401)559-4805 or email at EmpowerThroughPlay@gmail.com.