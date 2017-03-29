Preliminary Attendee List Released for Military Space Situational Awareness 2017
Registration for 12th annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference closes in just 4 weeks.LONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi's 12th annual Military Space Situational Awareness (SSA) conference will commence in London on 26th and 27th April.
The 2017 event has already attracted a global audience of space experts from the military, research and industry. Nations attending include Canada, China, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, USA and more.
A list of attendees has been released featuring the most senior and international edition yet, attending organisations include: Airbus Defence and space, Canadian Armed Forces, European Space Agency, ExoAnalytic Solutions, Finger Lakes Instrumentation, French Joint Space Command, Ministry of Defence Germany, Ministry of Defence Spain, Ministry of Defence UK, Polish Space Agency, Royal Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, United States Air Force, US Strategic Command and more.
Military SSA 2017 will uncover how leading nations are delivering their most advanced situational awareness systems to date. Covering key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space.
Presentation highlights include:
1. Keynote Briefing: Recent Changes in British Military Space Doctrine Enabling Greater SSA Capacity
Air Commodore Alan Gillespie, Battlespace Management Force Commander, RAF
2. Looking to Future SSA Technologies and How They Will Continue to Ensure US Supremacy in Space
Major General Roger Teague, Director, Space Programmes, US Air Force
3. Enhancing Canada's Contribution to Security of North America
Colonel Jeff Dooling, Director of Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces
Plus, with just 4 weeks to go, two speakers have just been added to the focused agenda:
1. Captain (Navy) Philippe Rosius, Space Policy and Cooperations, French Joint Space Command.
2. Ms. Stacie Shurchay, Technical Advisor, 18th Space Control Squadron, United States Air Force
Military Space Situational Awareness
London, United Kingdom
26th and 27th April 2017
http://www.military-space.com/einpr
