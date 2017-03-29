Worldcrunch Launches Worldcrunch iQ, A Unique Open Multilingual Content Platform To Expand Global Editorial Reach
Worldcrunch, the only media company delivering the best international journalism in English, has launched a contributor platform that brings together the three pillars of smart global content: journalism, expertise, translation. The new platform is called Worldcrunch iQ
Over the past five years, the Paris-based startup has built a licensing, editorial and translation network that includes partnerships with some of the world’s best news outlets to make top journalism available in English for the first time, regardless of language or geography. Last year the company launched Worldcrunch Story Lab (WSL) to apply its unique approach to content production and licensing for corporate brands and organizations.
Until now, Worldcrunch has worked exclusively with an internal team of editors, journalists and translators in developing a unique process to “unlock” worthwhile stories and ideas that are confined behind language barriers. Now, with Worldcrunch iQ, the aim is to open up that process to contributors around the world who come with backgrounds in journalism, translation or a particular field of expertise.
The platform will allow for members to create a personal profile, share stories they are reading in any language, produce and translate content, request translation of their own work, communicate with each other, find paid assignments. A top selection of the work from the platform will be destined for Worldcrunch.com, as well as third-party clients.
Worldcrunch iQ is envisioned as a Multilingual Professional Content Platform, where those with editorial and language skills can connect with those who have editorial and language needs.
Quote from Irene Toporkoff
“We are approached every day by talented people from around the world who are interested in sharing their knowledge and skills with us. Worldcrunch iQ enables their individual intelligence to circulate through our unique ecosystem across borders and languages.”
Quote from Jeff Israely
“We have learned over the past five years how to free great stories and ideas from the barriers of language and geography, and how to be sure to maintain the highest journalistic quality along the way. Worldcrunch iQ is a unique opportunity to open up our editorial process to the whole of the Internet, and share our expertise in fusing editorial excellence with the multiplier effect of translation to anyone who sees value in what we do.”
ABOUT WORLDCRUNCH
A digital media company founded in Paris in 2011, Worldcrunch is the only source that licenses and produces content in English originating from international news sources and partner organizations, including Süddeutsche Zeitung (Germany), Le Figaro (France), Kommersant (Russia) Economic Observer (China), Folha de S. Paulo (Brazil) and 30+ others. Worldcrunch distributes to third-party news media via the New York Times Syndication and produces high-end editorial content for corporate and institutional clients via WSL.
CO-FOUNDERS
*Irene Toporkoff, Managing Director
Toporkoff was the CEO of Angie Interactive and Ask.com France, and has also worked at the French telecommunications company Wanadoo /Orange.
*Jeff Israely, Editor
A former Time magazine bureau chief in Rome and Paris, Israely has also been a correspondent for the Associated Press, Boston Globe and Oakland Tribune.
Irene Toporkoff
Worldcrunch
irene@worldcrunch.com
