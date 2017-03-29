ESCO Technologies Acquires Emergency Response Solutions
Move Will Further Enhance ESCOs Award-Winning CareConnect Managed Services Solution for Senior Communities
“The addition of ERS’s patented interactive wireless life safety communications system will certainly make ESCO a top contender for the emergency call system of choice in the senior living industry,” said Mike Halverson CEO president of ERS.
This move will allow ESCO to provide its own enhanced e-call product as part of its CareConnect managed services solution. CareConnect is the only integrated telecommunications suite designed specifically for the senior housing market, and includes residential and business telephone, TV, and Internet, as well as wireless nurse call systems such as ERS Ecall.
“One of the key elements to our continued success is having control of the technology that we deploy,” said ESCO CEO Jerry Grove. “Nurse call systems were the foundation of CareConnect. Acquiring ERS gives us the opportunity to bring the technology in-house and make it a truly seamless part of the CareConnect solution.”
ERS has been a pioneer in e-call technology and has over 50 years of experience in the security/life safety field, from product design to sales and service. Grove said the company plans to enhance ERS Ecall to better integrate it with CareConnect’s senior-friendly design and focus. Planned enhancements include:
• Integration with CareConnect television service,
• Integration with CareConnect’s managed TV remote, and
• Free Wifi calling with a smartphone interface.
• Android and/or Apple devices for caregivers to receive alerts with automatic updated reports and documentation.
The enhanced product will become the cornerstone of CareConnect Managed Ecall. This managed service solution that will include onsite support from CareConnect’s unique Technology Concierge, an ESCO employee who works onsite in senior communities to support CareConnect. The Technology Concierge will set up residents with their Ecall pendants and will monitor the system’s battery alert and replace batteries as needed – a critical step that can literally mean the difference between life or death.
The Technology Concierge will also perform regular system audits to check for issues like missing devices, as well as monthly testing of critical components – all tasks that would otherwise fall on overworked community staff.
Grove noted that the acquisition of ERS is just the latest major strategic investment by ESCO.
“Over the past 18 months, we’ve invested in larger office space, warehouse facilities and our NOC (network operations center),” he said. “And we have several more initiatives in the pipeline that we’ll announce soon. This reflects our growth strategy and commitment to being the premier single-source technology solution for senior living.”
CareConnect Managed Ecall is expected to be available for CareConnect customers immediately. ESCO will also begin work immediately on the planned product enhancement road map as the company strives to deliver unique features that customers have requested.
