Groasis helps ending hunger in cooperation with United Nations
Groasis’ low-cost, scalable solution invited to attend the United Nations World Food Programme Innovation Boot Camp to help ending world hunger by 2030
Every year, the World Food Programme (WFP) is helping thousands, or even millions, of families caught in the grip of conflict or disaster. They provide basic food supplies or cash. But no one organization can do it all or ensure that no one gets left behind. People need to be able to support themselves, sustainably. And to stop people in emergency situations from going hungry, WPF is looking for bold new thinking.
At Groasis we focus on Renewing Soil, Restoring Land, and Reshaping the World and we fully share WFP's vision of at eliminating world hunger by 2030. Groasis’ clever Groasis Ecological Water Saving Technology allows people living in the most difficult conditions to produce nutritious food. Our low-cost, scalable solution can restore livelihoods and dignity in the midst of despair and enable severely marginalized people to support their household food and nutrition needs in a sustainable manner – thus lowering their dependence on aid.
It’s Time for Groasis: Renewing Soil, Restoring Land, Reshaping the World
The Groasis Growboxx® represents a paradigm shift in the approach to the hitherto intractable problem of degraded land. As such it opens up new angles of attack in the fight against some of the word’s other most pressing challenges, such as hunger, poverty, unemployment, sanitation, migration, climate change, and bio-diversity. Groasis features as one of the sustainable business opportunities chosen by the UN Global Compact for inclusion in its 2017 Global Opportunity Report for the disruptive solution the Growboxx® offers to global soil depletion. Groasis can renew the soil on, and restore the life to, this degraded land, reshaping the world in the process. Groasis means regeneration — for good.
The Groasis Growboxx® enables the planting of productive trees (such as mangos) in combination with near term cash crops (such as vegetables), offering a viable business model and sustainable way of life for 500mn small-scale farmers and one naturally suited to micro-credit financing models.
The Groasis Growboxx® can help provide food, income, and local employment to hundreds of millions of the world’s poorest people. Using the Growboxx® to plant productive trees and vegetables can result in 5-10 tonnes of produce per hectare, yielding food and income, creating work locally (one job per hectare), and preserving 90% more water than irrigation for human use (e.g. drinking, cooking, and sanitation), in the process reducing urban-migration pressures.
PMM Hoff
Groasis BV
+31167547554
email us here
The functioning of the Growboxx® plant cocoon