SIBOR FOCUSED ON COMBATTING ISLAND'S DRUG EPIDMIC
SIBOR PARTNERS WITH CARL'S HOUSE TO FUND ONLINE WEBINARS
“We welcome the opportunity to support Carl’s House, an initiative of the Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund, in its mission of bridging the gap between addiction and recovery for addicts and their families,” said YPN Chair Phyllis Cangro.
The webinar series will be led by professionals in their field and will be a live stream of meetings already taking place in Carl’s House such as Bereavement Groups, Family Counseling and more. There will also be specific programming built out specifically for online viewership which will include virtual questions and answers. Exact schedule and times will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We’re proud of this partnership,” said Marco DiDonna of Carl’s House. “This is a community issue that can only be helped by community involvement, and the online forum will allow people who may be afraid or embarrassed to be physically present at a meeting the opportunity to get the help and information they need.”
Since it’s opened its doors roughly 8 months ago, Carl’s House has helped over 650 people get the help they need toward recovery. For more information about Carl’s House or the upcoming webinars please visit: www.binifund.org.
