BridgeSTOR Announces Native Object Support for Cloud Storage Using Standard NAS Protocols
Use SMB or NFS protocols to ingest objects into Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure or Object Based Storage while accessing them with Standard Cloud ApplicationsCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BridgeSTOR, LLC, the company making cloud storage accessible, today announced the next version of its Coronado V-NAS Access Point; a Virtual NAS (V-NAS) environment for Cloud and Object Storage. Traditional Cloud NAS technologies ingest data into Cloud/Object Storage using proprietary object formats, forcing users to be locked into a given solution and vendor. All BridgeSTOR V-NAS products have been extended, allowing users to ingest files into Cloud Storage with a familiar NAS interface while producing standard objects in Cloud Storage.For the first time, users may ingest files into data centers or Cloud Storage with a CIFS or NFS solution. An additional benefit of native object support is that customers can use REST API's to easily access objects with 3rd party tools or internal applications. This new feature is the latest addition of Cloud Access Products that enable global access for Cloud Storage. The Coronado V-NAS Access Points integrate elegantly into existing infrastructures, replacing Windows or NAS Servers while using cost effective Cloud Storage.
Other key features and capabilities of the Coronado V-NAS Access Points include: 1) The ability to use local disk storage to access files at local network speeds; 2) In-line data compression that can double the capacity of cloud and/or local storage (assuming the industry-standard 2:1 data compression ratio); 3) Military-strength data encryption used whenever sending data to cloud storage.
All Coronado V-NAS Access Points are delivered as an OVF or VHD virtual appliance compatible with VMware, Hyper-V, Virtual Box or Linux KVM.
"Coronado Native Object Support changes the rules for Cloud Storage. No more vendor lock-in," says John Matze, CEO, BridgeSTOR, LLC. "For the first time, users may easily enter objects into Cloud Storage with a simple F drive or Linux mount point and still have the ability to access objects with internal applications or third party tools."
BridgeSTOR, LLC
BridgeSTOR, LLC, the Cloud Storage Access Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, near San Diego has created a Cloud Storage File System (CSFS™) to extend and enhance the usability and manageability of cloud storage, including Amazon S3™, and other cloud vendors by transforming complex and sophisticated object-based storage into traditional file-based storage accessible by standard Windows or Linux-based applications and management tools. BridgeSTOR strives to make cloud data access simple and affordable to organizations of all sizes.
Dawn Matze
BridgeSTOR
+1.858.375.7076
email us here